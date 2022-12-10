Megha Bhunia, A Kolkata Blogger,How she made it to the Top 5 Influencer List in Kolkata

Hey guys this is Megha a very simple and regular girl from West Bengal and this is my story about how an engineer became an Indian Content Creator and Entrepreneur.

Megha Bhunia

As Priyanka Chopra said, Good girl doesn’t create history, Bold girl does!

Where I started:

A bold girl makes History!

That’s what I always relate to my own story, being a girl from a very small village of west bengal where people still have no idea how social media works, considering that I feel very grateful for who I am today, cause coming out from that place and making my own place in the industry nationally, taking bold moves every now and then was not easy but am extremely happy And proud that I did.

My childhood:

My parents, grandparents, entire past generation worked their whole life for others in different government sectors which were prestigious but I always wanted to break the chain. I wanted to be the boss of my own life and create a life I love, work I feel passionate about have my own set of rules.

I Completed my 12th from government school all thanks to my mother I was a bright kid back then, then the big shift was engineering which was absolutely unplanned I wanted to pursue physics but as they say everything happens for a reason.

Engineering taught me a lot of things, shaped my life then as almost every engineering student I struggled literally a lot to get a job in Bangalore. I faced many interviews in 6 months and finally got a job after all of these struggles when I finally got settled the real truth of my life hit me that I want to do something else.

How I started Content Creation:

I moved back alone and left all my friends there after 1 year of here and there, I shifted to Kolkata and with the help of Instagram I discovered blogging which was again unplanned but after one month of research I published my first blog in 2018 and for the first time in my life I felt super passionate about something, from childhood I love clothing, styling them in different ways so I started styling when I see now those pictures(my sister used to take and I’m super grateful she helped me a lot) I feel very silly but happy I started what most of the people don’t. I have made a lot of mistakes, asked almost everyone to help because moving to a new city Kolkata and survive with zero contact and very little money was bold , so with my work I started building good contacts, a lot of people helped me and lot said no. But that’s okay everything made me who I am today. It’s been more than 3 years I am in this industry working 24*7 to give my best to become the best version of me and sustain.

My Work:

I am an Indian content creator based out of Kolkata, Entrepreneur and motivational speaker having 600k + followers throughout my social media handles,

I create content on Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Tech, Travel and expanding more. We started our very first multi Gym in my hometown also running live Podcasts with Different creators from the industry.

I mostly love fashion and am obsessed with it and trying to focus on creating with more ethical and sustainable fashion brands, I love Indian Homegrown Brands I do my best to support them through my contents by collaborating with them.

Industry now vs then:

Back then we creators had no idea that we can make a living out of it, I started with 3000 in my account I can still remember it was hard but not impossible.

From that point to now earning in 7 figures was not easy, from one person to building my entire team who are working day and night for me( am super grateful each one of them) was not easy, It took a lot of sweat and tears but all worth it in the end.

I am not in a place where I want to be it’s a journey for me a lot of things I want to do and achieve but am extremely grateful for how far I have come and the place I am today. I feel grateful everyday that god has chosen me to do this and I want to follow the purpose I believe in karma so I work as hard as possible.

Message For New Creators:

Remember there will be 1000 of people who will doubt you and one will support you, you be that one and stay consistent that’s what I did.

if I can do it you can do it too.

So for all the new budding creators I can definitely say things have changed now everyone has a good phone with this small device you can win the whole world.

Also the industry is evolving everyday there are so many opportunities for everyone you just need to recognize and grab.

So if you are really passionate about content creation this is and can be a full time career if you put honesty, effort and sweat into it.

Business Tips:

Be Honest and Humble it will take you in the long run.

When you are in this business don’t think only about your progress and profit focus on the project or person you are working with how your work can be beneficial for them, create job for others then your profit will be automatically generated.

How I manage everything:

This is an entrepreneurial journey like one man army you have to take care of everything, Work 24*7 everything depends on you so Stay calm, Focus on you, Get better.

Pro tip : Eat Clean, Think Positive, Stay Fit.

How I sustained in the industry:

There is no competition only one competition is there which is with yourself.

There is enough space for all of us so be happy for others. Don’t get jealous which I have learnt over time. What belongs to you will come to you.

How I handle pressure: I mediate everyday, I have been following a productive routine for years and workout helps the rest, that’s the mantra.

Lastly the family / socity pressure will be there, they will not support you or not get you but that’s okay don’t get discouraged when I started I was no one who understood what I wanted but now they all are seeing me and understanding what I want. Now the support!

How I broke the chain: I never follow vague rules,

Don’t let society trap you, there is no age for anything 20s for career, 30s for marriage, 60s for retirement no not at all I never followed and would request you to do the same.

Let’s be the change and create a better place for our upcoming generation.

My Advice:

This entire story may sound cliché I know there are a lot of people struggling like me but struggle has no competition everyone has their unique story so I wanted to share my story so that if someone is out there waiting and scared to follow his/her dreams can start right away and that will be my win.

I am so delighted to see young people who are breaking the glass ceiling, creating trajectory specially underprivileged women I am always with you more power to you.

Your story Is unique write it your own way, you have your own timings so be patient just keep working and don’t get so addicted to the destination enjoy the journey, the process as well that’s what I have learnt lately.

Be You, that’s your superpower and Never Ever Give Up !

