Mehul Butiya wins Mid-day Gaurav Award as Iconic Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-23

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

If you have the talent, it’s great. But if you have a hard-working attitude and an undying will to achieve something, then you are even better.

Mehul Butiya wins Mid-day Gaurav Award as Iconic Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-23

Mehul Butiya


 


He has been a hustler and a motivator since a very young age and has grown into an overachiever in the digital field of YouTube and has helped many more youngsters build a business of their own. He not only makes content, but is actively engaged in crypto currency and trading and is always willing to help the youth to walk with the trend.


If you have the talent, it’s great. But if you have a hard-working attitude and an undying will to achieve something, then you are even better. YouTuber Mehul has created a great life for himself thanks to his hard work and dedication.


Mehul is one of the topmost digital creators in India. His portfolio comprises more than 50 YouTube channels, crypto currencies, stocks, real estate, and a record label named Seven Records worth more than a million dollars. He instructs around 300 students on how to earn money by being a YouTube curator. He has also earned 8 YouTube play buttons and uses his income to help many needy people in his community.

But if we talk about him, Mehul himself had very humble beginnings. Mehul has gone through a lot, from using his friend and family’s smartphones to edit videos to getting several YouTube accounts suspended. But every time, he faced a setback, he made sure to come out of it stronger and wiser.

Mehul couldn’t complete his studies because of his father’s weak financial condition. After quitting his studies, he had to help his father at his cloth shop. But when he realized the potential of being a YouTube creator, he jumped into it. While making sure, he learns from every failure, Mehul carved his path to success on his own.

From being a small-time YouTuber whose first income was $200 to have his own office and employees, Mehul has come a long way and the journey has been exhilarating for him. Now Mehul has enough capital coming in that he has bought several properties for his family. He is a married man now who loves his family and takes pride in his hard work and how far he has come.

Well, the way he never gave up in the toughest of circumstances and continued to work towards success, even though we feel proud of him.

