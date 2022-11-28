×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Meissa Star Productions And Vermillion Pictures are Setting the Bar High in the Entertainment Industry

Meissa Star Productions And Vermillion Pictures are Setting the Bar High in the Entertainment Industry…!!!

Updated on: 28 November,2022 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Line Production has always been the backbone of the entertainment industry, especially filmmaking. It provide all kinds of support for shooting the films, finding the best locations and fulfilling the important needs of the filmmakers.

Meissa Star Productions And Vermillion Pictures are Setting the Bar High in the Entertainment Industry…!!!


And here comes Meissa Star Productions Pvt Ltd And Vermillion Pictures Pvt Ltd in the picture. These companies are doing excel in the field of line production and growing in this sector amazingly!


Meissa Star Productions Pvt Ltd And Vermillion Pictures Pvt Ltd are the two renowned names that provide all shoots related rentals of equipment, apparatus, service and never mind-of-ground support during a shoot Film/TV Show/Advertisement and web series across the Globe through our vendor channel.



Both companies have paved their way into the world of production with the kind of services they provide. Mahesh Bhanushali and Gaurav Patel are the directors of both production houses.


Mahesh Bhanushali has worked with numerous well-known film directors as an assistant director. He has been part of several super hits films as an assistant director. With years of experience and hard work, he has come a long way in the sector of line production. Gaurav Patel has expertise in the field of cinematography and has shown the magic of the camera with his talent in many blockbusters. He is recognized for his extraordinary cinematography skills and the way he is evolving the field of line productions.

Being both practical and creative, this duo is now proving to be the best in terms of line productions with their amazing ideas.

Meissa Star Productions Pvt Ltd And Vermillion Pictures Pvt Ltd are creating buzz and setting the bar for line productions very high. They are handling the unexpected and assist in coming up with innovative solutions both on the set and in the office. They manage the production's wrapping up after the shoot before turning the reins over to the post-production manager.

Not only this, but with a mission and vision to become the best, both companies are working efficiently and creatively at the best budget as compared to the other line production houses. They are coming up with new projects soon and will make headlines with them for sure!

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK