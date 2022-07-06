Meme Such As Big Eyes (BIG) And Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Tokens Might Be Your Safest Option For This Crypto Winter

Cryptocurrency has definitely become the new buzzword on social media but it is meme tokens specifically that are responsible for that.

The term 'meme' is used to describe a cultural element of behaviour or event that was transferred from one person to another to the point where it became popular and viral. These carry symbolic meaning and are almost always a product of social media.

This is where meme tokens come in. Benefiting from the popularity of viral memes, meme tokens often portray or reference the original meme in the design of the coin. One example is Shiba Inu, which is a very successful dog-themed token based on the Shiba Inu meme.

Big Eyes (BIG)'s Cute Cat Themed Tokens Are In Presale

Fresh and recent to the cryptosphere, Big Eyes is a new crypto project that is currently in the presale stage and attracting the attention of many crypto enthusiasts across social media platforms.

The Big Eyes’ ecosystem is home to an irresistible ‘cute’ community-focused crypto with many impressive assets. This includes the platform's native token BIG, NFTs, charity wallets, and many more.

Following the footsteps of the very successful Shiba Inu and other dog-themed tokens, BIG is both a community and a meme token. Instead of the viral Shiba Inu dog design, the platform opted for a cat-themed coin.

Big Eyes has no problems standing out from the other meme tokens in the market as the network's blockchain ecosystem has been praised by many.

This is mainly because Big Eyes' ecosystem is able to self-propagate and manage hypergrowth through its NFTs, all while providing members with access to events, services and content.

More specifically, Big Eyes has a never seen approach to NFTs and many await their upcoming NFT collection - NFT Sushi Crew. These tokens focus on sushi, fish, and other such elements.

You will also be able to join a great cause, as a significant percentage of the tokens are to be held in a charity wallet to donate to charities focused on saving the world's oceans.

How Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Is Competing With Shiba Inu Themed Coins

Although these last two years have been rough on the cryptocurrency market, there was a rise of "meme coins" in 2021.

During that year, many meme tokens entered the market and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was one of them. Based on the Solana blockchain, Samoyedcoin was also created with respect to Solana‘s co-founder.

Not only does Samoyedcoin reference modern-day culture, but the platform's governance and utility token, SAMO, is inspired by the Samoyed dog breed originating from Eastern Europe.

The Samoyedcoin ecosystem is definitely community-focused. Interestingly, the Samoyed breed is praised for social, loyal and family-oriented qualities. These are reflected in the ethos of the Samo Famo (i.e. Family) community.

As such, you might want to purchase SAMO tokens and take part in this emerging digital community with over 100 million in market capitalisation.

If you are uncertain and overwhelmed about which crypto tokens to watch out for during this crypto winter, you might want to consider meme tokens.

This is because they rely on the popularity of memes and not so much on the current landscape of the market. Samoyed has been doing well in the market but Big Eyes is currently in presale, which means you can acquire the tokens for a premium price.

