’Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ Presented by Carnival Motion Pictures Starring Mirzapur Fame Divyenndu Sharma Reaches Milestone After Its Amazon Prime Exclusive Release

The film garnered substantial attention in India, USA and UK ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, a Hindi film by one of the leading production studio Carnival Motion Pictures led by Dr Shrikant Bhasi and directed by Faraz Haider reaches a milestone. Starring Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma, the movie is being very well-received by the audience after its exclusive release on the Amazon Prime Video. In just a week’s time, the movie has garnered substantial attention from India along with United States of America and United Kingdom and is increasing steadily.

Vaishali Sarwankar, CEO of Carnival Motion Pictures, gleefully shares, “This is a momentous climacteric for us. We are beyond grateful for this recognition and love, not just from our fellow Indians but even from foreign citizens. The team worked very hard and poured their soul into the making of this film, and those efforts have borne sweet fruits. We thank each and every person who has contributed to making this film. We furthermore, extend my deep gratitude to all the viewers and audience who enjoyed the movie thoroughly and saw our hard work. We promise to bring forth such exciting projects in the near future as well.”



‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ is a film made with the intention of conveying a social message regarding farming and agriculture, a comic narrative infused with powerful performances by talented actors. Besides Divyenndu Sharma, Mere Desh Ki Dharti stars a talented cast comprised of Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat, Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Inaamulhaq, Atul Shrivastava and others in pivotal roles.



The film is directed by Faraz Haider, presented by Dr Shrikant Bhasi and produced by Vaishali Sarwankar, Carnival motion pictures. Immerse in an awakening movie about our motherland streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.