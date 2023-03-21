Mestastop US Subsidiary Forges Agreement With Canada-Based H10AI For AI Implementation.

Mestastop Solutions®, based out of Marlton, New Jersey, has signed an agreement with H10AI, based out of Ontario, Canada, to implement AI into Mestastop's Cancer metastasis-focused platforms.

Under this agreement, H10AI will use their expertise to integrate Mestastop wet lab and patient clinical trial retrospective data with patient survival for predictive diagnostics and drug discovery. Additionally, H10AI will help Mestastop generate funds to conduct further clinical studies. All Mestastop intellectual property will remain with Mestastop, and H10 will perform the Services as an independent contractor, not as an employee, agent, joint venture, or partner of Mestastop.

Reacting to the news, Mestastop Founder Dr Arnab Roy Chowdhury said:

"We are delighted to form this relationship. One of our many approaches to understanding cancer metastasis has been to try and evaluate the effect of non-oncology drugs taken as chronic medications by primary tumour patients and their subsequent effect on tumour progression. For this, we needed someone with immense machine-learning skills and expertise, and the H10 team was not only the best fit but also brought along a lot of passion and enthusiasm, which is infectious. Hopefully, this will be a game-changer".

Dillon Kearl, President, H10AI, also echoed similar sentiments:

"We at H10AI are very excited to help Mestastop push its innovations forward as it will bless many lives. Cancer takes too many of us. This project is worth pursuing! We feel honored to be a part of it. In addition to implementing AI to better diagnose, predict, and prevent metastasis, we are motivated to spread the word to all who will listen to ensure this ground-breaking innovation can be utilized"

Mestastop Solutions® is a deep-dive biotech start-up focussed on cancer metastasis, which involves the spreading of the tumour, and is responsible for 90% of cancer deaths. Mestastop believes that Biopharma can not holistically target an evolutionary disease like cancer without targeting metastasis, a very complex process. Mestastop has developed three proprietary platforms, METAssay®, METSCAN®, and METVivo®, to address metastasis drug discovery and predictive diagnostics. The platforms have been validated in both prospective and retrospective clinical studies, presented in international,l conferences and PCT has been filed. Currently, the company is extending the platform into multiple epithelial carcinomas and exploring the role of approved non-oncology drugs for chronic indications, on the primary tumour progression.

H10AI is a technology company specializing in AI and RPA tooling and solutions. The company offers a range of services designed to help clients demystify AI and RPA, identify use cases, and develop and scale solutions. H10AI's services include a half to one-day workshop to inspire clients about AI and RPA possibilities, data scientist-led use case validation, rapid prototyping and MVP sprints, production and scaling, and assessment of AI operations and recommendations for an industrialized operating model. H10AI takes a holistic approach to development, ensuring that all development efforts have a clear ROI and that clients' bottom lines are impacted positively. The company prides itself on working with innovative companies seeking to develop software solutions with an emphasis on Machine Learning, Robotics, and Robotics Processing Automation (RPA).





