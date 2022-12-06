Metaverse and Gaming Coins That Could Boost Your Portfolio In The Ongoing Bear Market - Decentraland, The Sandbox and Runfy Token

Over the last few years, we have seen many unique and interesting applications for blockchain technology. As the industry grows, it is understandable that we see more of these different use cases for the technology, which has proven to be life-changing.

One of the most successful applications of blockchain technology is within the gaming industry. Online games aren’t anything new, but recently there has been an influx in online games and online gaming platforms that infuse rewards and incentives into their gameplay to motivate gaming enthusiasts. The platforms and games belong to a new burgeoning sector known as GameFi, which has successfully infused blockchain technology into games.

Runfy Token (RNF) is an upcoming gaming and metaverse coin currently on presale that has been attracting a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry. Native to the Runfy crypto platform, Runfy Token (RNF) is a next-generation cryptocurrency with various attractive features and use cases that make it ideal for several crypto activities, as well as crypto investing in the current climate. Runfy Token (RNF) has been making a lot of buzz within the industry recently, and along with gaming coin giants such as Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), the token could be a fantastic long-term cryptocurrency investment in the ongoing bear market. Here’s all you need to know about all three cryptos.

Decentraland (MANA) The Virtual Reality Platform

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality and gaming platform powered by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It has a solid reputation for offering people a perfect setting in which to produce, consume, and profit from content and applications. In order to utilise Decentraland, users must first purchase Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which are the game platform's native coin. The player can then decide how to develop these pieces of land. Players can explore the virtual environment, own land that can be sold, make art, own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and take part in the platform's decentralised autonomous organisation, the Decentraland DAO, within the Decentraland metaverse. Users can also access interactive programmes, in-world transactions, and peer-to-peer messaging.

Its native cryptocurrency, MANA, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, payment fees and rewards. MANA is listed on several prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi.

The Sandbox (SAND) The Popular Blockchain

The Sandbox (SAND) is a popular blockchain-based virtual world and gaming platform where gaming enthusiasts can create, build, buy and sell digital assets as a game. It successfully combines the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community. By operating in this manner, The Sandbox (SAND) successfully creates a universe where gamers can create and collect blockchain-based assets.

Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, is a utility and governance token that incentivizes the platform’s ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees.

Runfy Token (RNF) The Upcoming Crypto

Runfy Token (RNF) is an upcoming meme coin that has been attracting a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry due to its many attractive features and use cases. It is native to an upcoming crypto platform known as Runfy and is an integral part of its ecosystem responsible for facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance and user interaction. As the bear market rages on, Runfy Token (RNF) could become a valuable asset to possess.

Runfy Token (RNF) is currently on presale and available for purchase to the global community.

Runfy (RUNF)

Presale: https://presale.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial