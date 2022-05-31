Metaverse Tokens For Long Term Holders: The Sandbox, ApeCoin and Mushe Token

Since the metaverse rave in 2021, the phrase "metaverse" has appeared everywhere - in the news, on social media, and even at the dinner table.

Meta (formerly Facebook), one of the world's largest technology businesses, is banking on the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, has invested billions of dollars in metaverse projects. 3 cryptos with a focus on the metaverse experience are The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), and Mushe Token (XMU) .

What are metaverse-focused projects about?

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse game built on Ethereum (ETH) that allows players to purchase virtual land and personalise it with playable games and activities. The Sandbox also includes a permanent and shared online map, similar to Microsoft's massively successful game Minecraft, with blocky characters and worlds that mimic classic gaming pixels turned into 3D.

ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 token that is used as a governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem and plays numerous functions in the ecosystem. ApeCoin use cases include allowing holders to participate in Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) governance and get access to special ecosystem elements like games, events, products, and services. ApeCoin (APE), like any other Web 3.0 coin, may be used to make payments.

Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralised token that allows for peer-to-peer engagement, incentives, and governance. An important part of the Mushe ecosystem is that it gives their exchange liquidity and makes the user experience smooth. Mushe Token's main objective is to accelerate the adoption of blockchain by making digital assets well accessible to the general public. Mushe Token is committed to having a positive social effect by educating people about digital currencies and financial management.

Mushe Token (XMU) to increase accessibility

Mushe Token aims to provide and exploit advancements in payment solutions technology to develop key income streams through trading and financial services solutions. The enhanced user experience will be all-encompassing thanks to a simple, easy-to-use, and internationally accessible mobile application that will benefit from cheap interchange costs and reward via the usage of the XMU token. This seamless platform connection allows users to manage their personal and business finances with hassle-free, frictionless access to their whole wallet of currencies.

Through effective KYC/KYB onboarding and anti-money laundering infrastructure, user confidence in their money, data, and identity will be increased, minimising user interruption in their access to funds. Providing a solid foundation of trust is a crucial driver for any user's choice of financial services, acting as a magnet to attract users who are already dissatisfied with their existing suppliers.

The Mushe ecosystem to encourage interoperability

Interoperability is essential to the Mushe Token’s (XMU) overall goal of adoption, and this aligns with their decision to build on Stellar's open network, a proven blockchain reputed for low transaction costs and financial inclusion for the underbanked people. Stellar’s network is made up of financial institutions, money service providers, and Fintech firms that offer important on and off ramping services.

Mushe Token's platform is simple and easy to use for new users while also offering a low-cost option for experienced traders wishing to capitalise on Stellar’s network. Using Stellar's open network, the XMU token enables trading liquidity within and beyond the Mushe ecosystem, assuring low-cost transaction fees for its consumers. Mushe Token (XMU) decentralised apps are built with the same concept in mind: to enable users to capitalise on the most complicated technology in their own unique experiences. With its eventual migration to the Solana blockchain, Mushe Token will be able to offer an improved playing field.

Wrapping up

The metaverse is a powerful use case of blockchain technology, an idea that has sparked a great interest around the world. The Sandbox (SAND) and ApeCoin (APE) are continuing to gain influence and the new players like Mushe Token (XMU) are expected to follow this same path.

For more information on Mushe Token (XMU):

Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Website: https://mushe.world/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”