Michelle Poonawalla receives the coveted Shiromani Award at NRI World Summit 2022, United Kingdom.

Michelle Poonawalla, well known artist, businesswoman and philanthropist, from the renowned Poonawalla family received the coveted Shiromani Award from the hands of Mr. G. P. Hinduja, the co-chairman of Hinduja Group at NRI World Summit 2022, United Kingdom for her contribution to the field of Art, she was also a speaker at the prestigious House of Lords, UK. Poonawalla also unveiled her artwork at JMS Foundation Charity Gala Dinner at The Dorchester in London on 23 June 2022. The NRI Institute celebrated their 33rd anniversary with a two-day gala celebration of achievements, charity, investment opportunities, innovation and business networking. The Poonawalla’s were represented by Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla.

Michelle Poonawalla was a key note speaker at the House of Lords and accepted the Shiromani Award for her contribution to the field of Art. Poonawalla unveiled her artwork ‘Reserve’ at the JMS Foundation Charity Gala on 23 June. Her film ‘Reserve’ highlighted water scarcity as a global crisis and accentuated pollution and contamination of water reserves.

Poonawalla’s artwork often explores universal themes that resonate with audiences all over the world - be it India or the UK. In the recently concluded gala, Poonawalla unveiled her short film ‘Reserve’ which highlighted water scarcity as an impending global crisis. Listed by the World Page 1 of 3 Economics Forum as one of the largest global risks to date, water scarcity has the potential to have catastrophic impacts on everyone. Whilst water shortages are devastating for everyone so few of us make changes to our lives. ‘Reserve’ highlighted these issues layering haunting images of dripping taps and leaking pipes. The film is both poetic and harrowing as we see images of acrylic paints dissolved in water, a poetic reference for the pollution and contamination that affects so much of our water reserves. Reserve aims to increase awareness and highlight how simple it would be for all of us to make a change and take a step towards preserving the most indispensable commodity on earth. Poonawalla’s speech at the House of Lords touched upon art as a vehicle of change that can bring people together and how art is a universal language.

“Having incorporated environmental subject matter in my work numerous times and been associated with non-profit environmental organizations in the past including WWF Tiger Trail Elephant Parade and Make Art For Mumbai’s Mangroves, I am aware how art has the power to influence others into action. I hope my film Reserve will bring attention to the world’s water scarcity issue. I am also deeply honoured and humbled to be an awardee of the prestigious Shiromani Award and to have been given the opportunity to speak at the House of Lords.” Michelle Poonawalla

The Shiromani Award was instituted in 1977 and has been bestowed on Mother Teresa, Chief Marshal Manekshaw, Raj Kapoor, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, PT Usha, Leander Paes, Vishwanathan Anand, The Dalai Lama, Jaya Bachchan and Asha Bhosle in the past. In addition to Poonawalla, the Shiromani Award was also awarded to Shri Sadhu Bhramvihari, Lord Rami Ranger, Rita Hinduja Chhabria, Dr. Kamel Hothi OBE and Falguni Shane Peacock.