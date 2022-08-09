Mid-Day honors CraftIndika for showcasing the true essence of Indian art & handicraft

Indian art and craft have been adored worldwide. But the plight of the industry's artisans is indeed sad. People are buying cheap replicas at a very high price that are not handmade but claimed to be one.

Hence, the true heroes, the artisans, are struggling to make ends meet. This is where CraftIndika enters the picture, as the Odisha-based company helps the artisans preserve the Indian cultural heritage and earn a living. CraftIndika is a global handicraft exporter with a unique product line that is the legacy of Indian history. It's a supportive brand with a purpose-driven vision to offer artisans the right value for their talent and create a platform to sell authentic art and craft products.

India's leading media house, Mid-Day, has now honoured CraftIndika for it's remarkable contribution to the Indian art & handicraft sector. Mid-Day recently unveiled a coffee table book called, Mid-Day Success Stories 2022, which narrates the journey of businesses towards success in India. CraftIndika has been featured in the book, along with several other prominent businesses, which is a significant achievement. The book was unveiled during a special event held on July 30, 2022, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, where Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, was the Chief Guest.

CraftIndika is the culmination of a 25-year-old young man's dream to create Indian art and craft's Walmart. Beginning with just a thought of selling the art and craft of Orissa, Founder & CEO, CraftIndika, Pradeep Kumar Dash, laid the foundation of his idea to start an online business providing ownership of art and craft to buyers. A revolutionizing concept was built together to develop a medium to help artisans and buyers access authentic and certified crafts. A process that is recognized per international standards and provides various benefits to everyone in the supply chain. The thought became a working model along with co-founder and experts on board. “CraftIndika”—backed by the most robust visions of three jewels, Mr. Shashanth, Mr. Pankaj, and Mr. Rohith, the true experts of their fields working effortlessly along with Mr. Pradeep. The team built together an organization that is ultimately showcasing the roadmap of these visionaries and reflecting their worldwide experience. The journey was shaped into a colorful canvas reflecting the joy of having a valuable team & strong product line.

The art and handicraft industry needs much attention as it is one of the significant contributors to India's GDP. The economy can have tremendous support from the foreign exchange drawn by the international market covered by art & craft.

The worldwide recognition of authentic products can skyrocket the upliftment of talented artisans. CraftIndika has now become a certified provider of art and craft created by award-winning artisans. The policies adopted to uplift the status of artisans have truly offered them an improved standard of living. CraftIndika spends 2% of its revenue on the education of these artisans' children. An innovative step to offer medical facilities & PF to ensure they have a bright future when age does not allow them to work. The list includes the policy of paying fair wages to artisans to help them achieve the desired standard of living.

It's the beginning of a new era of art & handicraft in India, as CraftIndika has started pitching its products to customers in the US, UK, and UAE. The company has established a dedicated team for B2B Marketing with two salespersons. It has created a telephonic channel with the number +44161605653 with IVR for Global calling. CraftIndika will soon achieve its ultimate goal of becoming the Indian Art & Craft industry's Walmart.

The company's Founder & CEO, Pradeep Kumar Dash, is an upcoming entrepreneur with a clear vision and goal, which can be the best combination. Mr. Pradeep served as Head Training and Placement, as well as Assitant Professor ( HR & IT) at Bhubaneshwar-based Interscience Institute of Management and Technology. He has hence developed skills and gist to help others outperform his managing projects.

Mr. Pradeep says, "If a thought to uplift the lives of talented people around you can charm you with the purpose of life, then what else do you need?." That’s a question we all need to ask ourselves.