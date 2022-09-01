Midday Icon Award winner, Samaj Bhushan Pramod Bharal, announces his mission of creating a disease-free world after award win

Mr Pramod Bharal's devotion to humankind is significant in addition to his achievement in business.

He has dedicated the last 50 years of his life to upgrading and strengthening the pharmaceutical industry's standing.

As a result, during the recent Mahaveer Jayanti Janmotsav celebration at the Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, Maharashtra, he was presented with the Samaj Bhushan award by the Governor of Maharashtra as a token of recognition for all of his contributions to society through his philanthropic efforts and his pharmaceutical company. Following this he was also awarded the Midday Icon Award at Dubai last month.

Encouraged by these developments, he announced his grand mission of creating a disease-free world by helping people cure diseases at an affordable rate. Accepting these honours graciously, he modestly describes the event as a "bolt out of the blue, that fills him with appreciation and joy," feeling even more determined to continue his objective to build a disease-free planet.

Mr Bharal is a visionary and an innovator. A man of incredible tenacity, compassion, and resolve. He began his business with only Rs.500 in his pocket, but with his determination and unwavering spirit, he accomplished what many can only dream of.

As a result of his vision to offer affordability to the medical community, he started the company in 1985 to provide technical services in the API production field. PSA has evolved into one of the few organisations with an identifiable and robust product pipeline for every market in the globe under Mr Bharal's leadership. Mr Bharal, a chemical engineer by training, has always found the perfect formula and worked relentlessly to introduce a fresh wave to the many sides of pharmaceuticals. His vision was never short-sighted, constantly focusing on the long-term growth and development of the entire ecosystem, methodically preparing to the last detail while closing all loopholes and elevating the company to a prominent position.

PSA Group, with a core competency in Manufacturing and Exporting Finished Formulation Medicines, offers solutions for a wide range of ailments, including Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Tuberculosis, Antibacterial, Macroloids, Dermatology, and other therapeutics, as well as Herbal and Nutraceutical products. Mr.Bharal is pleased and very motivated to begin his new venture with Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, to deliver 100% plant-based ayurvedic medications to his customers, following his success with PSA.

PSA's goods are now available in over 30 countries, with a registered product base of over 400 products globally. Although it is not the company's presence that distinguishes it, it is the ambition of making medication inexpensive and accessible to all.

Mr Bharal has always sought to assist individuals in need, which is why he has introduced uncommon disease treatments.

From multiple sclerosis to breast lumps to various other pain treatments, they have found over ten conditions for which treatment and drug expenses are too expensive for the common people.

Mr Bharal is constantly concerned with the larger good, from providing affordable medicines to occasionally assisting the destitute by paying for their medical expenditures. Even with all of his achievements, Mr Bharal has never sought a reward, and considers any form of acknowledgement or award to be a blessing. The man is better regarded as a true giver who has made philanthropy a way of life. He is the epitome of a man "who lives to fulfil other’s dreams"

Mr Bharal is not ready to leave any stone unturned in his efforts, PSA's, and now Rainbow's strong R&D team, to make rare-disease treatments affordable and easily available for everyone. He wants healthcare to be available to everyone, without sacrificing the quality and effectiveness of treatments.

Pramod Bharal is a man who enjoys taking on new tasks. He goes out of his way to help anyone who contacts him in true need. This award is intended to honour his life and achievements to date. He argues that it simply fires his desire to carry on with his mission and inspires him to live the remainder of his life with even more fervour and dedication to serving others.

