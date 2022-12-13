Migrating to New Zealand? AJV Global makes it hassle-free AJV Global has devised perfect measures to turn your immigration dreams into reality.

Consider this. You have plans to migrate to New Zealand. The better lifestyle, learning avenues and job opportunities have been so enticing that moving over to that country have been a dream.

But then, you are confused as to how to go about doing that. It is a fact that many people who look forward to migrate and find better avenues of earning and a dream lifestyle have dropped such plans owing to the hassle-free means of making it possible.

It is common knowledge that there are immigration service providers that promise trouble-free processes that make your dreams come true. But then, once you tried them out you find something amiss. It is in this context that an immigration services and support company of repute assumes much significance. AJV Global, a prominent player offering immigration services, has lived up to its reputation of offering the best in procedures that encompass student visa and admission; consultation; profile evaluation & elligibility test; work visa; skilled migration; entrepreneur work visa; partner visa; family visa; dependent visa; visitor visa; investor visa; and permanent residency.

All that you look for in an immigration services company so that a hassle-free migration is made possible are offered by AJV Global. Comprising a global team of licensed immigration experts and former immigration officers who provide legal advice on how people can migrate, AJV Global is today among the most renowned end-to-end education and migration services company that would take care of all your immigration dreams and turn them into reality.

With a foothold in various geographies such as Canada, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the US, the company has made dreams come true when prospective candidates seek help in smooth migration to New Zealand or any other preferred destinations.

Perfect work-life balance makes New Zealand a preferred destination

When it comes to migration, New Zealand has always been on top of people’s wish lists. And more people have entrusted AJV Global with the task of making their dreams work out in the smoothest manner possible. New Zealand has, for years, been attracting people from around the world by rolling out the red carpet to those who seek long-term stay and Permanent Residency. Aspects such as well charted out settlement and integration policies so as to enhance the labour market are prime in New Zealand’s policies. These apart, New Zealand offers a relaxed lifestyle and a perfect work-life balance. Getting used to the New Zealand social scape, better study and work opportunities and more have lured many to think of migration to that country. New Zealand is known for its free-market economy, and looks to expand its workforce at 1.8 percent annually. This would mean that it would possibly induct around 47,000 workers a year in the short term.

Skilled migrants have a whole lot of opportunities before them as New Zealand has been working on easing labour shortages by offering better-earning prospects. Once a client bound for New Zealand comes calling at AJV Global, the company devises a perfect plan that would help in easy migration to New Zealand. Clients naturally turn part of the AJV whanau (or family in MÄori). Meanwhile international students are provided with Kiwi Buddy Mentors and clients who land on New Zealand shores become part of the AJV kIWIs (iwi means tribe in MÄori) community. It is a strong sense of belonging and family values that AJV Global serves on a platter.

Going by the words of Anatole Bogatski, CEO and Director of AJV Global, the company’s “mission is to create safe, secure, happy and successful futures for every client and their families, through legal migration, professional advice, services and support, in both their country of origin and in their destination."

Arun Jacob, Founder and Director of AJV Global, adds that he founded the company with the customers first values, and their happiness, before profit. “Our utmost legal procedures are rolled out with the client support in mind throughout every migration journey. Our entire philosophy as an organization is also based on New Zealand’s brand values of Trust, Ethics, Quality, Integrity,” he points out.

Clear all doubts now with NZ NOW

With demand for migration to New Zealand on the upswing, AJV Global is also organising a NZ NOW fest, from December 5 to 8, 2022, with the aim of providing immigration services and support in the best way possible. Free back-to-back webinars, free one-on-one consultations, and quiz contests are part of the virtual fest, where the winners of the quiz competition will win Rs 2500-worth of Amazon cash vouchers. This apart, a lucky winner will get his / her student visa application fees paid by AJV Global.

On December 5,discussion will dwell upon the topic ‘New Zealand is ready for your study and settlement’. To start at 11.30 am and conclude at 1 pm IST, the virtual session has been charted out to provide information on why studies in New Zealand are to be chosen; introduction to top New Zealand universities and institutes; top courses to enrol for a better career; various aspects of fee structure; and in-depth awareness on post-study work visas.

On day 2, December 6, ‘NZ is ready to offer you a better salary and lifestyle’ is the topic that will come up for discussion between 11.30 am and 1 pm IST. Choosing to work and settle in New Zealand; introduction to the New Zealand job market; how difficult it is to land a job in New Zealand; Greenlist, Skilled Professions and Accredited Work Visa; and the benefits of moving to New Zealand for work-life balance and good standard of living, will be deliberated.