Mikki Koomar attended the Biggest BodyBuilding Event called Amateur Olympia with the UAE'S Business Tycoon Bu Abdullah.

Dr. Bu Abdullah, an illustrious Emirati businessman of par excellence, having his expertise in law and business, and he currently owns more than 270 companies in Asia and other parts of the world which includes Real Estate, Legal firm and business consultancy.

Mikki Koomar Attended the Biggest Bodybuilding event called Amateur Olympia along with the UAE'S Business Tycoon Mr. Bu Abdullah and the Judge of the show Dr. Rita Jairath

Mikki Koomar is the International Model, Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur, Martial Artist, Philanthropist and the most influential international celebrity. Dr. Mikki Koomar is soaring high as the International icon and emerging as an astounding Business Tycoon on the Global platform. Dr. Koomar was invited to attend the biggest Bodybuilding Event called Amateur Olympia along with the UAE’S Business Tycoon Mr.Bu Abdullah and the judge of the show Dr. Rita Jairath.

Dr. Mikki Koomar is felicitated as the Honorary Rotation for the world’s one of the biggest Organizations called Rotary club conferred by the Governor of the Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar(India). It has been recognized by the Rotary club for his outstanding performance in the International fashion industry.

Dr. Koomar was also honored with Honorary doctorate Doctor (Honoris Causa) conferred by Instituto Teologico de Missao a Ultima Trombeta – ITMUT, Theological institute mission the last trumpet – Brazil. He was Honored with Doctorate in the field of Creativity, Humanity, and International Culture Conferred by the President and Founder of the International Forum of Creativity and Humanity.

Mikki Koomar is a rising star. Day by day his popularity is growing in the industry and masses. It can be witnessed through his achievements like when he got the International Youth Icon Award in the USA. In India, Mikki has received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence award, conferred by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Dr. Mikki Koomar is appointed as an International Brand Ambassador for the Access to Human Rights International in Bangladesh. He has appointed as the Vice president of the India fine arts council.

With so many laurels under his belt, and worth to mention of a fan base of 1miilion followers on Instagram. He has been being distinguished by Royal of Amanuban kingdom - West Timor – Indonesia. Also, he is officially appointed as Goodwill Ambassador Conferred by Vivekanand world peace foundation Approved by the United Nations and The ministry of corporate affairs - Government of India.

Mikki Koomar is recognised by World international economic group international organization Committee World United Nations and World women economic International cooperations – Malaysia. He is appointed as International Brand Ambassador for the Malaysian International Hair and Beauty Association and was invited as Guest at the South Asia International.

Dr. Mikki Koomar is proud to hold doctorate in the field of humanitarian services spreading peace and humanity Conferred by Honorable Global commandant general, professor, ambassador and Founder of dynamic peace rescue mission International Dr. Charles Ebhoria Usiholo. Not to forget to mention, he is invited as VIP Guest in 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations at the Embassy of India in Thailand.

Mikki Koomar is also recognised as the International Noble Ambassador at United Nobles Rescue Services Organization,Nigeria. Mikki Koomar is at the same time, as an actor and producer, he is working on his upcoming international film project, “LEO.” In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Leo is set to begin filming.