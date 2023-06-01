“Millenismal” Art Exhibition by 4 contemporary artists in Jehangir Art Gallery

Millenismal - A Melange of Reminiscence & Reality

Artworks by Ashwathi Avinash & Dattaram Nerurkar

Recent work of a group of 4 contemporary artists – Anupama Dey, Ashwathi Avinash, Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi and Dattaram Sudhakar Nerurkar has been displayed in a group art exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery – Auditorium hall, M.G. Road Kala Ghoda Mumbai 400001 from 30th May to 5th June 2023 between 11 am and 7 pm. It will illustrate their genuine artistic instincts and skilful techniques in various mediums and norms under one roof.

This show was inaugurated on 30th May by Gourmoni Das in the presence of Tanuja Rane, Prof. Vishwanath Sable, Prakash Rajeshirke, Nilesh Kinkale, Apurva Nandi, Hansodnya Tambe, Smita Kinkale, Tathi Premchand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vibing with the aura of a heritage aesthetic existence & the aspiration of a highly advanced future and the metamorphosis into that tomorrow, the Millenismal takes you back in time as much as it connects to the present. Curated by Artist and Art Curator Smita Kinkale, the exhibition tells stories from different walks of life, like a metre of a poetic expression sung by all together.

It is like getting lost in an artistic direction on a journey of discovering the elements we had left in the most sacred corners of our childhood memories. What makes this exhibition special is how the artists have created different versions of the same reality we all hold dearly within us, yet give us a way of exploring more with every artwork.

Belonging to the same time, yet coming from different places (geographic areas & cultures), the four artists enrich the exhibition by bringing together different journeys whose core essence perfectly syncs into one family sentiment of growing apart, yet together; connected by substantial values and an innovative future.

With four different forms of expression — printmaking, ceramics, painting, & sculpture — the four artists (Anupama Dey, Ashwathi Avinash, Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi, Dattaram Nerurkar) have created a multiverse of experiences that balance traditional design with a contemporary approach, thus creating the rhythm through various elements of design, without limiting mediums & forms.

Anupama Dey

She worships Printmaking by portraying her real-life experiences through diverse techniques and methods. Growing up in a rural setup in the countryside, coexisting finely with human life, her perspective of involving often forgotten portions makes her prints purely relatable. A house lizard smoothly merging with other everyday elements will bring a smile to your face, truly redefining coexistence where we take it for granted.

With the belief that learning is a lifelong journey of possibilities, her exposure to forms of performing arts like music & dance, adds rhythm to her style and form of work. The depth of thought is visible through the natural aesthetics analogous to time and space, today, yesterday & tomorrow, depicting the ever-relatable parts of living.

Ashwathi Avinash

Her passion for bringing sentient dimensions to the multitude of her childhood experiences brought her closer to expressing herself through ceramics. Belonging to a culture that appreciates the earthy existence of the joy of living, her childhood playthings form the essence of her inspiration to express time in its most innocent, yet charismatic way.

Her artworks spark an element of interest and you are in another world as much as you start feeling good about reality.

The baking techniques she uses, connect to the old days of simple living and the texture translates into telling a story of the past that is eternally relevant and special. Her love for the functional utility of art pieces makes them merge into the space they occupy along with establishing the distinct identity of their aesthetic experience.

Image Caption : Artworks by Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi & Anupama Dey

Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi

Crafting three-dimensional details into the artwork, his paintings look like the pages of a life-size story book inviting you into his world of nature and emotions. Coming from regions that are blessed with a divine natural world, his work speaks through profound emotions, textures, and nature-inspired elements that stunningly capture your attention and you would get lost in his work for hours, and yet find it interesting every new day or at times, moment.

His brushstrokes create a symphony on the canvas. You can truly find yourself in the story, and at times as an observer appreciating the art with the overwhelming emotions, flowing in sync with the aesthetics.

Dattaram Nerurkar

Rooted in beauty and speaking stories of time & space that are eternally pertinent, his artworks are abstract sculptures crafted from naturally found materials like wood, stone, and metal. The geometry of shapes and forms take you to a world beyond your regular curiosity. The three-dimensional melody of the sculpture is a realisation that an emotion can be expressed through abstract forms of being and yet become relatable to the deepest possible context of existence.

Aged wood and the stones that hold a world in themselves speak of boundless emotions and become poetry in multi-dimensions. Intentional edges and cuts, and at times, burns, add elements of reality to his artworks, thus harmoniously mixing them in the space around them along with establishing their abstract existence with aesthetic expressions.

Millenismal

It's about time & space, and it is about depth, experiences, and expressions. Millenismal is an odyssey of each of these artists independently & in conjunction with the depiction of the past, present, & future. The framework of their thoughts expressed through form, shape, texture, colour, and pattern manifests through distinct identities, yet materialising in one ecosystem celebrated as Millenismal.

It is like an interlude of music that gives us the breathing space to celebrate the time that is gone, is yet to be, and the time that we live in. It's a reality that frees your imagination as much as it enchants it, making Millenismal - a melange of reminiscence & reality, and a little more.

Press Release

From: 30th May to 5th June 2023

“Millenismal”

Art Exhibition By

Anupama Dey, Ashwathi Avinash, Bhaskarjyoti Gogoi, Dattaram Nerurkar

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

Auditorium Hall

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: +91 86553 04515, +91 83691 75655