Millions are showering love on Romee Khan's latest single, "Teri Akhiyaan."

Updated on: 06 May,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Romee's latest single, ''Teri Akhiyaan," which is a beautiful composition with a melancholy feel, has touched the right chord with the audience.

An artist yearns for appreciation from his audience, and when the audience loves his work, there is no better feeling than that. Experiencing a creative high from the millions of hits received on his video, artist Romee Khan says "When all the hard work of making a song culminates into the appreciation of music lovers from across the globe, it gives you inspiration to keep going on to make more and more music''.


Romee's latest single, ''Teri Akhiyaan," which is a beautiful composition with a melancholy feel, has touched the right chord with the audience. Speaking about the process of making this song, Romee says, "I wanted to create a melody that would leave a lasting impression on the listener's mind. Also, inculcating meaningful words in my songs is always my intention, and I think that is what has clicked with the audience.



The song ''Terri Akhiyan" has already reached 8 million views and is projected to be a chartbuster in the coming days.


You can find the song on Romee Khan's official YouTube channel.

