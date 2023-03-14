Minaki: A Jewellery and Apparel Brand Offering Timeless Pieces With Exclusive Craftsmanship

Minaki was established in 2018 by design enthusiast Monika as an extension of her lifelong love of jewellery design.

What is Minaki?

Minaki, a Delhi-based brand, is a complete wardrobe line that provides everything needed to turn any day into a runway day with its extensive collection of apparel and jewellery for both men and women. Whether it's a sassy formal appearance, a sophisticated occasion outfit, or a colourful contemporary style, the brand can satisfy any fashion need. Minaki has gained widespread recognition for providing the best in fashion without compromising quality, resulting in a large number of satisfied customers. Today, the brand is available in various offline and online stores, including Pernia's Pop Up, Aza Fashions, The Rack, Taj Khazana, Deval, Jaypore, and many more.

Monika, the woman behind the brand

Minaki was established in 2018 by design enthusiast Monika as an extension of her lifelong love of jewellery design. After earning a postgraduate degree in marketing, she spent more than 25 years working in corporate finance before deciding to follow her passion for jewellery design and beading. That inspired her to create magnificent crafts and launch a jewellery brand called Minaki. Customers adored and supported her for her extravagant yet one-of-a-kind jewellery designs. She soon realised that the apparel industry, particularly ethnic apparel, lacked high-quality and intricate craftsmanship. In 2021, Monika was motivated to produce stunning wedding sets for both sexes to delight them with the finest craftsmanship. Today, the brand is primarily known for producing high-quality, unique wardrobe-essentials.

Vision Mission and Beliefs

The brand's goal is to inspire modern women to feel confident by offering original, cutting-edge, and realistic designs. The brand seeks to establish itself as a global brand associated with cutting-edge yet modern styling through its extensive jewellery and apparel collections. Minaki believes in creating pieces that can fill gaps in the fashion industry's craftsmanship.

Products and USPs

Minaki provides a modern and cutting-edge wardrobe solution in jewellery and apparel. For every occasion, formal, ethnic, or cocktail, the brand has a timeless solution. Minaki places a high value on exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and original ideas that may address contemporary needs. The brand never skimps on the quality of its craftsmanship, even sourcing the best raw materials from around the world after conducting several quality tests. To ensure its customers' satisfaction, Minaki also provides customisation. To guarantee uniqueness, even the brand only produces a style in a maximum of five pieces.

The brand includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, Kada bangles, maang tikas, naths, and Kundan jewellery sets, temple sets, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and everything else needed to complete any woman's D-day. Minaki also offers vibrant ethnic wear for both men and women, such as Nehru Jackets, Sherwanis, Kurta sets, Sharara sets, Sarees, Lehenga sets, and much more.

Fashion is all about letting your clothes speak for you every day. With her jewellery and clothing brand, Minaki, Monika can meet all your fashion demands and turn any day into a special occasion thanks to its unique selection of wardrobe staples. Its collection is worth a look!