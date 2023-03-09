Mind Wars Launches An All-New Gaming App!

A new avenue for students to engage in multiple interesting topics via gamified quizzing.

Mind Wars has launched a new gaming application

Mind Wars, a brainchild of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, announced the launch of its new app, which will immerse students in a gamified quizzing experience. Mind Wars, which prides itself on being a multichannel ecosystem for quizzing students across India, has announced that this app will be accessible to all across both Android and Apple phones. While the app will offer quizzing across various subjects like current affairs, general knowledge, and mythology, amongst others, it will also enable students to revise their subjects in the most engaging manner.

Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, says, “This is a very exciting phase in the journey of Mind Wars. The new gamified application will be a wonderful addition to the educational system, where a student will be able to gain holistic knowledge while playing amazing quizzes! At Mind Wars, we have always aimed to provide students with knowledge-based alternatives that will enable them to become smarter. The application promises to strengthen our brand mission towards the same.”

To add to the fun and knowledge intake, the app gives users multiple gaming options in its universe for them to take quizzes as per their interests and liking. From challenging your peers to entering open battlegrounds to scale the leaderboard, the Mind Wars app connects students across India to intellectually stimulate each other. The game also has unique elements like Mudras – the currency of the Mind Wars Universe, A galaxy Utopia – The road to The Mind Palace, a place of infinite wisdom, and much more.

Mind Wars has always prioritised the 3 biggest stakeholders in any education system: students, parents, and schools share an entrusted relationship with them. Every facet of the application has been carefully designed to inculcate their specific needs and provide a comprehensive and engaging ecosystem for the students to nurture their knowledge and retention abilities.

The brand has been a forerunner in a new era of education since its inception in 2019. With its outstanding off-ground activities, it offers students a comprehensive education.

About Mind Wars

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students. This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 692 districts (94.5%) across the country. These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 36,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family. Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also in general knowledge and current affairs. Witnessing some landmark feats in the previous year, Mind Wars is poised to take some giant strides this year.