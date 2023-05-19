MIT45 Reviews - Is MIT 45 Brand Legit? Real Products or Fake Vendor?

MIT45 is one of the leading Kratom product brands available today. The brand's products are sourced from high-quality kratom plants and are available in capsules, raw leaves, and extracts.

The premium and superior-quality MIT45 kratom can instantly boost energy levels and give a relaxed feeling after a tiring day. All their supplements are AKA & GMP-compliant and meet the MIT45 Gold Seal of Approval standard.

This MIT45 review article will cover how their kratom products are far more stringent than the industry's requirements.

Let's begin with a summary of the MIT45 kratom dietary supplement:

Brand Category: Dietary Supplement

Brand Name: MIT45

Brand Description: MIT45 provides high-quality kratom supplements for people looking to stay energized or unwind at the end of the day.

MIT45 Products: Kratom Liquids, Kratom Capsules, Kratom Raw Leaf

MIT45 Reviews: The online MIT45 Reviews are highly positive. They claim the kratom in the products is efficient enough to provide an instant energy boost.

Who Can Use MIT45 Kratom Products: Anyone of legal age can purchase MIT45 Kratom Products. Do not misuse or misrepresent the products, as the company, manufacturer, or distributor holds no liability.

MIT45 Products Features:

Lab Tested For Purity

Vegan

AKA & GMP-compliant manufacturing facility

Non-GMO

MIT45 Gold Seal of Approval

30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Fast-Acting Energy

MIT45 Best Selling Products:

MIT45 Gold

MIT45 Boost

MIT45 Super K

MIT45 Go

MIT45 Product Prices:

MIT45 Kratom Liquids: Starts at $6.97

MIT45 Kratom Capsules: Starts at $21.97

MIT45 Kratom Raw Leaf: Starts at $25.97

Shipping Charges: Free Shipping on all orders above $50

Money-back guarantee: 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Where Are The MIT45 Products Available: Interested individuals can purchase MIT45 products on its official website . They are also available in more than 10,000 stores across the USA, such as Nutrishop, 7-Eleven, Circle K, etc.

Continue reading the MIT45 Kratom Brand review:

Face Behind The Brand - Who Are The Makers of MIT45?

MIT45 is a community of individuals having their importance and significance. Each individual contributes in their way, and MIT45 provides them with a safe and happy working space. The employees are dedicated to providing people with an inspiring, peaceful, and magnificent life.

The mission of MIT45 is to inspire magnificence and peace on this planet. For this, they create exceptional, unique, and innovative products. These GMP-complaint products are sourced from high-quality kratom trees. In addition, the brand strictly maintains a high standard in the manufacturing process.

More so, MIT45 kratom products undergo extensive clinical trials to test their safety, purity, and potency. The brand treats its employees, vendors, and customers with respect, safety, accountability, and honesty.

MIT45 Motto - "We don't just create products. We change lives."

Why Choose MIT45?

MIT45 believes customers worldwide look for safety and purity while purchasing energy-boosting products. Hence, the company sources the highest-grade kratom from the tropical regions of some Asian countries.

Additionally, the company is the leading manufacturer in the kratom industry because they prioritize trust and transparency. Because of this commitment, the products of MIT45 are rigorously tested by a third party at each stage of the manufacturing process.

It includes farm inspection and checking of processors, and then their products are tested by a GMP-compliant manufacturing facility. Due to this dedication to consistency, potency, and purity, MIT45 is beyond industry testing standards.

MIT45 feels very proud to be an American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Practices or AKA GMP-qualified kratom vendor. This accreditation shows how the brand is committed to GMP and its customers.

Moreover, their product bears the MIT45 Gold Seal of Approval, assuring their users of its potency and effectiveness.

From Where Does MIT45 Source Its Kratom?

Kratom is harvested from botanical plants in some specific tropical regions of Asian countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc. It is valued for its numerous health benefit properties, especially Alkaloids.

Due to this reason, they have been cultivated for thousands of years as tropical botanical plants. The highly potent and rich leaves of kratom are grown organically, gathered, and then dried to create products having heightened potency.

MIT45 has partnered directly with farmers in Thailand and Indonesia. According to the brand, these farmers are experts in producing the most potent kratom globally.

Both farmers and MIT45 focus on a sustainable and ethical method of extracting kratom. They aim to deliver a high-quality product without affecting the benefits of the local communities. Since the company focuses on creating high-quality standard and premium kratom supplements, they keep their inspection in check and frequently visit their partners.

What Are The Types Of MIT45 Kratom Supplements?

MIT45 produces three types of kratom products in the form of capsules, raw leaves, and liquid extracts, as mentioned below:

The Best MIT45 Kratom Raw Leaf Powder

MIT45 Kratom Raw Leaf is available in red vein powder , green vein powder , and white vein powder . These powders can provide consumers with a comforting, relaxing, versatile, and uplifting feel. The Kratom raw leaf powders are made from the highest quality botanicals.

The Greatest MIT45 Kratom Liquid Extract

MIT45 offers kratom liquid extracts of unmatched consistency and potency for more seasoned users. The beginners are advised to use the product in mini doses. MIT45 claims that its Triple Purification Process delivers the most potent quality of kratom extracts.

MIT45 Gold

MIT45 Boost

MIT45 Go

MIT45 Super K

MIT45 Super K Extra Strong

The High Potency MIT45 Kratom Capsules

MIT45 manufactures long-lasting, fast-acting, and effective Kratom capsules for its seasoned users. These capsules also benefit from other natural ingredients such as ginger, turmeric, and pepper.

MIT45 Black Label Capsules

MIT45 Green Vein Capsules

MIT45 Red Vein Capsules

MIT45 White Vein Capsules

Is MIT-45 AKA-Certified? Why Does It Matter?

Yes, MIT-45 is an AKA-certified kratom vendor. But why does it matter, anyway?

The AKA is a non-profit organization serving as a watchdog for the kratom industry. They work to ensure that all kratom products are safe, pure, and legal. Kratom vendors must adhere to strict guidelines and pass a rigorous audit process to become AKA-certified. MIT-45, owing to its high-quality manufacturing, formulation, and products, has been through the auditing process and passed with flying colors.

So, why is AKA certification necessary for brands selling kratom?

It ensures your product is free from contaminants, such as heavy metals and bacteria. It also guarantees that the kratom has been harvested and processed responsibly and that MIT-45 operates transparently and honestly.

In addition, AKA certification helps to legitimize the kratom industry as a whole. Kratom has faced a lot of scrutiny and controversy over the years, and AKA certification helps to show that there are responsible vendors out there who are committed to providing a safe and effective product.

So, what exactly does the AKA audit process entail? To become AKA-certified, vendors must pass an independent third-party audit that covers a wide range of criteria, including:

Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Adherence to labeling and marketing guidelines

Proper testing and quality control procedures

Transparency in business practices

Compliance with all applicable laws and regulations

If a vendor passes the audit, they are awarded the AKA's GMP Qualified Kratom Vendor status. They are committed to upholding the highest industry standards and dedicated to providing safe and effective kratom products.

MIT45 Guarantee And Refund Policy

MIT45 cares about its products and those who purchase them. Hence all of their kratom forms- capsules, liquids, and raw leaves come with a 100% satisfaction 30-day money-back guarantee.

So, if any individual cannot experience the benefits of MIT45 kratom and is unhappy, they can ask for a refund. The brand knows that their company wouldn't work if the customers are not 100% satisfied.

MIT45 only requests its customers return the empty containers and claim a refund within 30 days of the purchase. But first, contact the company's support team before shipping the return.

What Is MIT45 Shipping Policy?

MIT45 offers free shipping to customers purchasing high-quality kratom products valued at over $50. If they buy below $50, they must pay additional shipping charges per their delivery location, shown on the checkout page.

Customers can receive the order within 3-5 days after being placed and processed.

Which Countries Does MIT-45 Not Ship To?

MIT-45 is a kratom extract that is highly sought after by many individuals. However, there are certain countries and regions where it cannot be shipped. These include:

Australia: Australia has strict laws regarding the importation of kratom. It is considered a controlled substance and not legally purchased or consumed.

Denmark: Denmark has banned the use and sale of kratom, so MIT-45 cannot be shipped to this country.

Finland: Kratom is considered a medicinal herb in Finland and is only available through a prescription. Therefore, MIT-45 cannot be shipped to Finland.

Israel: Kratom is illegal in Israel and cannot be shipped to this country.

Malaysia: Kratom is illegal in Malaysia and cannot be shipped to this country.

Myanmar: Myanmar has banned the use and sale of kratom, so MIT-45 cannot be shipped to this country.

New Zealand: New Zealand has strict laws regarding the importation of kratom. It is considered a controlled substance and not legally purchased or consumed.

Thailand: Kratom is illegal in Thailand and cannot be shipped to this country.

Vietnam: Vietnam has banned the use and sale of kratom, so MIT-45 products cannot be shipped to this country.

In addition to these countries, specific regions within the United States have banned kratom. MIT-45 cannot be shipped to the following US states, counties, and cities where kratom is banned: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, Sarasota County (FL), Union County (NC), Denver (CO), and San Diego (CA).

MIT45 Reviews - What Do Users Say?

There have been many MIT45 reviews on the official website of the company. Some of them are as follows:

“Great product! This is my go-to now. Fast delivery..trusted vendor.. can't go wrong with MIT45” - Jerry H.

“Consistent and extremely high-quality kratom! Tried out the Green vein, and wow! It is truly what I was looking for. The potency is tremendous, now I only need 1-2 grams for a good energy boost. Compared to any other seller, I would've had to take around 4-5 grams which is very unpleasant, to get any desired effects. Sticking with MIT45 from now on!” - Jacob G. on 8 Dec 2022.

“Unexpected results, completely amazed, All I can say is wow. The Energy Boost did what you all said it would do. Thank you!” - Review by Stacy S. on 5 Dec 2022.

Can Anyone Below 18 Purchase Products By MIT45?

The answer is simple: anyone below 18 cannot purchase products from MIT45. The company strictly follows the laws and regulations governing such products' sales.

In the United States, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to purchase tobacco, alcohol, and certain other products, including kratom . In some states, the FDA does not regulate kratom but is still considered a controlled substance. As such, adhering to age restrictions set forth by the company and law is essential.

The manufacturer and distributors of these products assume no liability for the misuse or misrepresentation of these products. It is essential to read and follow the instructions and warnings on the product labels to avoid any potential harm.

Keeping these products out of reach of children and pets is also essential. Therefore, storing these products in a safe place and avoiding any contact with the eyes is crucial.

MIT45 FAQs

Q: What Is the MIT45 Certificate of Analysis?

A: MIT45 only provides those kratom products for sale that are tested for identification, microbial safety, salmonella, E Coli, and heavy metals such as Lead, Arsenic, or Cadmium. The company only approves those supplements which pass these tests.

MIT45 labels each product with a Lot Number that a customer can check and verify the 3rd party Certificate of Analysis. They are required to type the LOT number on the search bar available on the official website of MIT45.

Q: Why Do MIT45 Products Not Contain Usage Instructions?

A: Many MIT45 products do not contain the intended or direction of use. The reason being FDA has alerted people against the possible dangers of consuming kratom. Hence, some MIT45 supplements do not have usage instructions, as there are no safety guidelines for using kratom as a dietary supplement.

The brand asks customers to research before using MIT45 kratom. The product must be handled at the consumer's own risk.

Q: Is MIT45 Kratom Legal To Use?

A: The Food Drug Administration has not approved MIT45 kratom for human consumption. Besides, the FDA warns that there can be side effects of consuming kratom. Hence, users are suggested to consume MIT45 Kratom supplements at their own risk.

MIT45 Kratom is legal in some US states and cities. Visit the MIT45 official website to know more.

Q: Does MIT45 Take Bulk Orders?

A: Currently, MIT45 does not take any bulk raw product orders. However, if any individual is interested in placing a larger order, they are requested to contact their Sales team. They can reach them at 866-MIT-4555 and learn more about their wholesale pricing.

Final Verdict: What Do We Think About The Brand?

MIT45 is a premium brand providing superior-quality kratom supplements believed to be safe and pure . The manufacturers claim that their products undergo rigorous third-party testing to maintain safety and potency standards. Moreover, the products are GMP-compliant and proven to provide energy shots to their users.

As per the MIT45 manufacturers, they source their kratom from Thailand and Indonesia, where they are grown in the most suitable conditions. Since they have a strong relationship with their farmers, the consistency and quality remain the same from one batch to the other.

MIT45 warns users to consume their kratom supplements at their own risk because the FDA has not verified their intended use. Hence, we also advise our readers to do thorough research before implementing MIT45 supplements into their life.

Moreover, MIT45 is a bit more expensive than other kratom supplements . Because they claim that their products maintain high-quality standards throughout, if any individual is unhappy with the supplement, they can claim a refund within 30 days of purchase.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.