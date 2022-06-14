MMA Matrix Gyms ( Owned by Tiger shroff) gets approved by AIMMAA

Tiger Shroff's love for MMA is not a secret for anyone. His spectacular physique and work toward making MMA popular in India say it all.

Tiger and his sister Krishna Shroff launched MMA Matrix gym nearly 2 years ago. Over the years since its inception, the gym has worked hard to help aspiring fighters train to the required level of skill, strength, and endurance. It has also contributed to the vision of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association and that is to get MMA the popularity and recognition it deserves.

MMA Matrix Gym has now got affiliated with AIMMAA and is recognized as its first official training center. The gym will handle all licensed, professional, and amateur martial arts in India. This means a lot for the MMA community in India and all the enthusiasts who are striving to make a mark in MMA that is still an unusual sport in the country. Together, AIMMAA and MMA Matrix gym have formed a professional fight team that will represent India across the globe. They also regularly hold competitions for Indian MMA fighters. AIMMAA has also recognized MMA Matrix gym as the country's Top MMA Gym Chain.

All India Mixed Martial Arts Association is a group of MMA enthusiasts. It is the largest and the oldest MMA governing body in the country that dating back to 2004. When Daniel Isaac, the man who brought MMA to India, started AIMMAA, it seemed like a lonely road with no one ready to send their children to become fighters. Since then, many have joined hands with Daniel and are working hard to offer a platform to MMA fighters in India.

All the veterans and newbies in the MMA space in India are hoping that MMA becomes even more mainstream through all these efforts. Among the efforts to promote MMA in India, Matrix fight Night is also among the top ones. It is India's first MMA promotion. The seasons of MFN are getting bigger and better, with an increasing number of international fighters performing at the event. India's pioneer MMA fighter, super coach Alan Fenandes, is the man behind Matrix Fight Night. He has also been a part of MMA Matrix gym and has been working tirelessly towards making MMA popular in India.

The efforts of MMA enthusiasts are reaping results not just in the direction of the development of a professional sport, but MMA is also becoming a fitness activity of choice. Many people in the entertainment industry, including Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, Ishan Khattar, etc. have chosen MMA to meet their fitness and endurance goals.

It is great to see MMA gaining popularity and we hope it scales even greater heights in the future.