MnM Talkies Recognized For Excellence At E4m Play - Streaming Media Awards With Two Top Podcasting Honors

MnM Talkies has taken home a swag of awards at the e4m Play- Streaming Media Awards, hosted on April 28th, 2023 at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

MnM Talkies' Founder and Director Mantra, accompanied by Associate Director Shimona Mathur accepted this year’s Silver in the 'Best Branded Content Studio' Award, an honor that recognises the contribution to the podcasting industry and unique approach to content creation. Popular award winning detective audio series - 'Bhaskar Bose’ took home yet another gold this month in the Best Thriller/ Drama/ Horror- Hindi category, felicitated by Dr Anurag Batra (Exchange4Media, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief).

MnM Talkies, the hub for high-quality audio content for listeners, has been continuously pushing the boundaries in the art of audio entertainment. In the past few years, the winning podcast entry with Actor/Director Mantra in and as 'Bhaskar Bose', a Spotify Original from the house of MnM Talkies, has received various laurels, including the recent renowned New York Festivals 2023- Radio Awards and E4M’s Golden Mikes 2022. The show gives you a taste of the good old comic book world with a mix of suspense and compelling characters that has had listeners coming back for more.

Sharing their win with the audience, Mantra (Founder & Director, MnM Talkies) said, “Being recognised as one of the best content studios is truly the cherry on the cake. We have always taken pride in building a community of audio consumers and avid listeners who have now become a part of our world of characters and infact know the characters better than us. Amongst them, the character that is always in anticipation is Bhaskar Bose, a character who was born in the traditional detective era but with the listenership support we received, Bhaskar and Bikesh have traveled beyond the world solving the wildest of criminal cases ever told in audio."

"We are bringing forward a basket of fresh new shows in 2023 and hope we are able to add more entertainment in your daily schedules” he added.

For more information about MnM Talkies, please visit : www.mnmtalkies.com