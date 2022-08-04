Modeling Icon Prakhar Sharma gets the winners and runners-up of his show Mr. Miss. & Mrs. Starface India 2022.

Mr. Miss. & Mrs. Starface India 2022 is the biggest pageant in India, thanks to Modeling Icon founded by Prakhar Sharma.

No matter how much ever we speak about how a few individuals and professionals have been working their way to the top in their respective industries, it feels much more discussions are needed around them to let people around the world know their genius and how capable they are of pushing forward growth of their respective niches. It is extremely essential to throw more light on the successes of these individuals, who showcase the pure passion and a relentless drive to turn visions and revolutionary ideas into reality. For other budding talents to become such astute minds and creative souls, the already established names suggest them to walk on unconventional roads and create a unique path of success for themselves, even amidst enormous competition and saturation.

Modeling Icon Prakhar Sharma (@prakharsharmaaa) is one of those established creative minds in the media and modelling space in India who has served as a great example to the youth in the country. He has now garnered more headlines for he has got his winners and runners up for his show Mr. Miss. & Mrs. Starface India 2022, a one-of-a-kind modelling event and show created under his agency Modeling Icon. Miss. & Mrs. Starface India 2022 has become the biggest pageant in India for all the right reasons, he highlights, in which the maximum number of semi-finals have happened all over India, following which the finale took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The event was successfully managed by Miss Divyani, whereas Ritesh Roy served as the Showcasing Designer. The show was directed by Prakhar Sharma, and the jury included Jagdish Purohit, Ritesh Roy, and Prince Narula.

& Photography Partner - Aniket Gautam Photography

The list of winners who became “Starface” is as follows:

Mr. India 2022

Hrithik Sharma (Vidisha)

Mr. India 1st Runner Up 2022

Harmeet Singh Juneja (Ujjain)

Mr. India 2nd Runners Up

Sarvesh Sharma (Raipur) and Asim Raj Chouhan (Raipur)

Miss India 2022

Sneha Hedge (New Delhi)

Miss India 1st Runner Up 2022

Priyanka Rai (Sehore)

Miss India 2nd Runners Up 2022

Aditi Bhatpahri (Raipur) and Rishika Raghuwanshi (Bhopal)

Mrs. India 2022

Uma Sharma (Taani) Dehradun

Miss Teen India Winner 2022

Jiyaa Suraana (Surat)

Miss Teen India 1st Runner Up 2022

Gunjan Singh Chouhan (Indore)

Miss Teen India 2nd Runner Up 2022

Moli Das (Kolkata).

Mr Teen India Winner 2022

Adi khan

Prakhar Sharma is now looking forward to up the game in the modelling and media world and is planning to work around newer ideas to create even more happening shows and events across India.