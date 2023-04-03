Modern Ayurvedic Products To Improve Your Digestive Health

“A healthy digestive system is vital for living a healthy lifestyle”. The digestive system helps to break down the food you eat so your body can absorb the nutrients it needs.

Bad digestive health can cause problems in absorbing those essential nutrients and leads the human body into countless diseases.

Due to irregular eating schedules or unhealthy junk food available in the market, most people are ruining their digestive health which can lead towards serious problems such as GERD, constipation, indigestion, haemorrhoids, and many various diseases.

Here are some tried and tested products which can help you to improve your digestive health:

1. Dezyme combo-Digestion expert package by ‘Dharishah Ayurveda’

Dezyme is an ayurvedic combo of capsule and syrup which is effective in various digestive problems such as GERD(Gastroesophageal reflux disease), indigestion, heartburn, and gastritis. This combo works as an acid-neutralizer that helps in the assimilation of food and provides relief from acidity. It is filled with the goodness of soya, nagar motha, singhara, kokum, multehi, badi harad, amla, sonf, ajwain, papaya, pudina, and various natural essentials.

Available at the price of Rs.749 for the bottle of 60 capsules and 500ml syrup.

https://www.dharishahayurveda.com/shop/health-care/digestion/dezyme-combo-digestion-expert-package/

2. ZY-ENZYME by ‘Zyropathy:Modern Ayurveda’

ZY-ENZYME is a dietary supplement that aids in the acceleration of chemical processes within cells. It is helpful for different body functions such as aiding in digestion and balancing metabolism. The natural ingredients in Zy-ENZYME include pancreatin, bromelain, cellulase, peppermint oil, papain, bamboo activated charcoal. It supports a healthy digestive system and prevents various digestive issues such as indigestion and constipation.

Available at the price of Rs.950 for the bottle of 60 tablets.

https://www.zyropathy.com/product/zy-enzyme-pack-of-60-tablets/

3. Pileset by ‘Royal Bee’

Pileset is a blend of natural herbs that helps to treat numerous issues including haemorrhoids, fissures and fistula. It helps to heal inflamed skin, relieves pain and itching, controls bleeding and reduces piles mass. The goodness of natural ingredients like rasont, musabbar, bheda, amla, lajvanti, harad, bakayan, kutki, and rakt niyas provides you with a hearty morning and makes you feel comfortable all day.

Available at the price of Rs.249 for the bottle of 30 tablets.

https://www.royalbeehoney.com/product/pileset

A hectic lifestyle and an unbalanced diet might lead to digestive problems. In the long run, these issues might lead to major intestinal issues. These medications might be beneficial in treating digestive issues and help you to lead a healthy and hearty life. One who's experiencing any digestive problems should seek medical assistance to get a diagnosis as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.