Modern Mane Reviews - Is It Legit? Hidden Dangers Exposed or Real Hair Growth Products?

Is Modern Mane the right brand to stop your hair loss? Can it help you regrow a fuller, thicker head of hair? Please read our full review to learn everything you need to know about Modern Mane.

Modern Mane is a line of luxury male hair growth products designed to stop male hair loss and help men grow a full, thick head of hair . It uses a powerful, clinically-proven blend of ingredients to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Their current product line consists of a DHT blocker, a hair loss shampoo, a hair loss conditioner, and a hair growth serum. Together, these products can halt hair loss in its’ tracks and leave you with a fuller, luscious head of hair in just weeks.

What is Modern Mane?

Modern Mane is a men’s luxury hair care brand that sells various products and kits to combat hair loss and encourage hair regrowth. It is exclusively marketed towards men and directly addresses the needs of the male body to regrow thicker, stronger hair.

Unlike most current hair loss options on the market, Modern Mane relies on 100% natural ingredients to combat hair loss. It depends on powerful herbal extracts like stinging nettle leaf, green tea extract, saw palmetto and various essential oils to stop hair loss in its tracks and encourage new hair growth.

Within weeks, you should experience a noticeable change in your hair's strength, length, and thickness. Hair loss should be a thing of the past, and in just a few months, you should begin to see actual regrowth in areas on your head that you recently lost.

How Does Modern Mane Work?

Over the last twenty years, researchers have discovered that the main reason that men start to lose their hair is because of a hormone known as dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. DHT links to the receptors on the hair follicles in your scalp, which causes them to shrink and become less capable of supporting a healthier head of hair.

Inhibiting this hormone is key to stopping hair loss and how Modern Mane works. Modern Mane’s flagship product, their DHT blocker, contains natural herbal extracts like green tea extract, stinging nettle, saw palmetto extract, and others, all of which have been clinically proven to block the conversion of testosterone into DHT.

Within weeks, your DHT levels will decline to normal levels, effectively stopping hair loss in its’ tracks. However, that’s just the first step. Now that you’ve stopped hair loss, you have to be able to regrow healthier hair. This is where the hair growth serum, hair growth shampoo, and hair growth conditioner come into play.

Although blocking DHT is crucial in stopping hair loss, you must also regrow hair. Modern Mane includes natural ingredients proven to support hair regrowth by providing your hair with essential B vitamins and keratin. These ingredients act as building blocks for hair follicles and are necessary in order to regrow hair follicles.

Finally, once you regrow hair, you have to strengthen it. Modern Mane includes essential oils and other vitamins that nourish and strengthen hair follicles. They’ll leave you with stronger, healthier, shinier, and thicker hair, almost as strong as when you were once a kid.

To recap, Modern Mane stops hair loss by blocking and inhibiting DHT. Then, it provides the building blocks to allow new hair follicles to grow again. Finally, once you produce new hair follicles, Modern Mane includes ingredients that nourish, strengthen, and moisturize your scalp and hair for stronger, healthier hair.

Modern Mane Products

Modern Mane doesn't just offer one formula to help you regrow your hair – it’s a complete kit. There are four different products in their hair growth kit, and while we’ve briefly discussed them, here’s more information about each product:

DHT Blocker

As we’re aware, DHT is the leading cause of hair loss in men, inhibiting this hormone is essential. The DHT Blocker contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts proven to inhibit the conversion of testosterone into DHT.

Some proven ingredients include saw palmetto, zinc, horsetail, stinging nettle, green tea leaf extract, and more. Over time, these ingredients will steadily decrease your DHT levels, improving the flow of nutrients to your hair follicles. This effectively stops your hair follicles from becoming weaker, which is crucial in stopping hair loss.

Ingredients in the DHT blocker:

Biotin, iron, zinc, saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, horsetail, stinging nettle leaf, fo-ti root, pygeum bark extract, and green tea leaf extract.

Hair Growth Serum

The hair growth serum is topically applied and designed to soak into your hair. It is designed to maximize hair growth. Its’ ingredients penetrate the deepest layers of your scalp, nourishing them and moisturizing your hair. They also help to shine your hair and thicken your hair. Finally, they clean and repair your hair. This serum can be applied to both your hair and beard as well.

The complete list of ingredients in the hair growth serum includes:

Purified water, alcohol, AnaGain™, phenoxyethanol, sodium benzoate, glycol, malus domestica fruit cell culture extract, xanthan gum, Peg-40 castor oil, and citric acid.

Hair Growth Shampoo & Conditioner

The hair growth shampoo & conditioner are formulated with natural ingredients that nourish the scalp and hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth. The conditioner provides deep hydration and nourishment to your hair follicles, while the shampoo is designed to gently cleanse your hair and scalp without stripping away essential oils needed for hair growth.

The shampoo and conditioner also blend critical ingredients, such as biotin and keratin, for hair to grow. For example, keratin is a protein that strengthens the hair strands, reducing breakage and promoting hair growth. Meanwhile, B vitamins have proven essential for the development of hair follicles.

Could Modern Mane Hair Growth Products Work?

Most male hair products tend to over-promise and underdeliver. Not Modern Mane. The difference is that Modern Mane uses natural ingredients clinically studied and proven to support hair growth and stop hair loss.

Take saw palmetto, for example. Researchers found that saw palmetto stopped hair loss in men suffering from the condition by inhibiting the 5-AR enzyme responsible for hair loss. In one study, for example, men given a topical saw palmetto treatment saw their hair count increase by 11.9% on average after four months. A similar study examined saw palmetto's effects on treating an enlarged prostate.

Stinging nettle has also shown promising results in clinical trials regarding hair loss and regrowth. One study found that a small dose of stinging nettle could inhibit the 5-AR enzyme, similar to the prescription drug finasteride. Other studies have found that the anti-inflammatory effects of stinging nettle may also combat inflammation-related hair loss in men.

Vitamin B7, better known as biotin, is directly linked to reversing hair loss in men. Biotin is required to make keratin, the protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. Although a biotin deficiency is rare in adults, dermatologists often recommend it to help with hair loss.

Although primarily used for energy and immunity, green tea leaves may support hair growth. In a small study, researchers applied topical green tea-derived EGCG extract to the scalps of men with alopecia. After just four days, the participants experienced “significant” increases in hair growth activity. Other studies have found EGCG increases hair growth by stimulating hair follicles and preventing skin and hair cell damage.

In addition, since hair is part of the much larger integumentary system, hair growth is primarily related to oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin. This is why poor blood circulation can contribute to hair loss. Thankfully, green tea extract has been linked to significantly improving nutrient delivery, potentially alleviating this condition.

These are just a few of the many studies involving the ingredients in Modern Mane. One thing is sure: Modern Mane's components have clinical studies to support the claims that they can stop hair loss and help you regrow hair safely.

Side Effects of Modern Mane – Are There Products Safe?

Modern Mane formulated their hair growth products to be effective and safe. This is why no adverse effects haven’t been reported while using any of the products from Modern Mane.

Of course, this is not to say that side effects cannot occur – only they haven’t occurred yet. You should carefully inspect the ingredients label in Modern Mane products if you have allergies or are sensitive to certain herbs.

Likewise, although Modern Mane formulated their products with ingredients that are not considered “harsh,” you should still exercise caution if you have sensitive skin that is prone to rashes, itching, redness, etc.

Although it is unlikely you’ll experience any negative effects, you should still follow the instructions on the label to minimize your risk. Overall though, the risk of experiencing any side effects while using any of Modern Mane's products is extremely low.

Modern Mane Pricing

Modern Mane sells their products in the form of different kits, depending on your individual needs and budget. These kits can save you significant money compared to buying each product individually. With the largest kit saves you $160 over the normal price.

Here are the three kits offered by Modern Mane as of right now:

Essentials Kit: $105 total, contains DHT Blocker and Hair Growth Serum

Growth Kit System: $145.20 total, contains DHT Blocker, Hair Growth Serum, & Hair Growth Shampoo/Conditioner

Ultimate Hair Growth Kit: $199.10 total – contains DHT Blocker, 2x Hair Growth Serum, 2x Hair Growth Shampoo/Conditioner

Modern Mane Refund Policy

Over 95% of men that have used Modern Mane have felt that their products have significantly improved the quality of their hair and stopped their hair loss. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that you’ll be unsatisfied with your experience while using Modern Mane products.

However, in the event you are unsatisfied, Modern Mane will refund your order under special circumstances. According to the official website,

“The invoice we sent out must be included in order to obtain a refund. A full refund will then be issued to the cardholder once our customer support has processed the request. We do not accept opened or damaged bags as returns. If you have opened a product, do not send it back.”

If you ordered a subscription, then you can cancel at any time. However, you are unlikely to receive a refund on orders over 30 days old. To get a refund, contact Modern Mane customer support via their toll-free support at (833)-714-2479.

Why Choose Modern Mane?

With so many male hair loss products on the market, you may wonder why you should choose Modern Mane. Well, here’s why:

100% Natural Ingredients: Modern Mane relies on 100% natural vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to stop hair loss and support healthy hair growth. No dangerous chemicals, drugs, or unnatural ingredients are found in Modern Mane.

Science-Backed Formulas: Not only does Modern Mane uses 100% natural ingredients, it uses science-backed formulas. Ingredients like saw palmetto, biotin, stinging nettle, and several others have been clinically studied and proven to block DHT, support hair growth, and nourish the scalp.

Provides Complete Support for Hair Growth: Most hair products for men either address hair loss or hair growth. Modern Mane wanted to create a comprehensive solution for men. This is why their hair growth kits help stop hair loss and help your body regrow hair.

Side-Effect Free: Modern Mane has been around for only a short while, but thousands of men have already used it. As of right now, none of these men have experienced any serious adverse effects while using Modern Mane. This is why you are unlikely to see any negative side effects while using this product.

Final Recap

Modern Mane is the premier brand for men seeking a fuller, thicker head of hair. Not only will its’ products stop your hair loss, but they’ll also help you quickly regrow a thicker, fuller head of hair.

No longer do you have to comb over your hair to hide embarrassing bald spots or find strands of hair in the shower or when you comb your hair.

If you want a safe, natural solution for hair loss to grow a thicker, fuller head of hair, then visit the official website of Modern Mane and order your kit today!

