Modernist with Sunil Narang

Nearly two decades ago, the opening of the flagship Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai created quite a stir.

Sunil Narang

The global luxury major with its storied and bountiful legacy of luxury hospitality lived up to its promise, delivering gems like their iconic rooftop bar AER, an award-winning pan-Asian restaurant San:Qi, and a delightful coffee shop that served the best breakfast in town.

Sunil Narang, General Manager of Four Seasons Mumbai, is a hospitality veteran who began his career with Four Seasons Boston in 1996 after graduating from the prestigious Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. He has since held a variety of managerial positions at Four Seasons Hotels in the United States, Canada and Asia, recognised for his trademark passion for service and an outgoing personality. “My goal is to further strengthen the position of Four Seasons Mumbai, as the icon of luxury and exceptional service that it stands for,” he tells us, as we absorb the large-scale refurbishment taking place at the hotel on his watch, albeit in a phased and elegant manner.

The first look of the new design direction is evident in the hotel’s new and exclusive members’ club Modernist, envisioned as a future-forward playground of a coveted network of influential individuals. “It’s the city’s most inspiring venue, with meeting, dining and lifestyle facilities to match. Modernist at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai brings a new perspective to Mumbai's business capabilities,” says Narang.

Located on the 33rd floor with spectacular views of the city, the club’s interiors have been custom-made by Atelier Pond with furniture and fittings sourced from across the globe. Guests can choose from six private meeting rooms with a combination of boardroom and lounge-style seating to conduct their private meetings, named after the spirit of the leaders who will use it - Luminaries, Founders, Inventors, Originators, Dreamers and Voyagers. Members of the club get exclusive access to Four Seasons Concierge services across the globe in person via the team at Modernist or through mobile chat.

A lavish central lounge welcomes Modernists to convene and enjoy a fine selection of world cuisine, curated by Chef Abhay Singh, experienced at catering to the crème of the society in his previous assignment at Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah. This beautiful space can also be reserved by members for private events. Narang tells us that the food & beverage programme presents a fine selection of nearly 40 organic and biodynamic wines available by the glass, to sustainably sourced local coffee from Araku valley in the Eastern Ghats. A bountiful humidor offers premium Cuban cigars to pair with the rare spirits at the bar. Private Dining Rooms create exclusive venues for evening entertainment and members get special access to Aer with no reservations required.

Modernist serves an extensive cocktail menu conceptualised by the team behind AER, the hotel’s iconic rooftop bar and permanent fixture on lists of the best bars in India and Asia that is scheduled to reopen next month. “Four Seasons is known for its exceptional luxury hospitality. With Modernist we elevate this experience even further for our discerning members, with a selection of refined venues with beautiful views and delectable gastronomy accompanied by the hotel’s legendary service, all in a very exclusive setting. Modernist continues to be the club of choice for Mumbai’s elite, encouraging memorable connections with like-minded people,” concludes Narang.

Memberships range from five to ten years.

For enquiries call: 91 (22) 6982 8000