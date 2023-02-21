Breaking News
Mohammad Aman Khan Wrote A Letter To The Prime Minister To Reduce The Cost Of The Haj Pilgrimage

Updated on: 21 February,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As we know that the applications of interested pilgrims going for Haj this year are being submitted.

And the matter of spending approximately Rs. 4 lakh 10 thousand on each Haj pilgrim is unofficially coming out to the news. The subsidy given to Haj pilgrims has already been abolished. In this connection, a young social activist, Mohammad Aman Khan, a resident of Delhi, has written a letter to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on behalf of the entire Muslim community.


In this letter, he is requesting to Prime Minister to reduce the very high expenses of Haj pilgrims.



Mohammad Aman Khan says that due to the adverse circumstances arising after the Corona pandemic, the expenditure of each Haj pilgrim was temporarily increased by Rs. 1 lakh 75 thousand. This year, when the situation is completely normal, and the country has also been free from the difficult situation of Corona pandemic, therefore, this temporary increase is being demanded to withdraw this year. So that the Haj pilgrims do not have to bear the extra burden of this temporary increase this year. Mohammad Aman Khan said that this issue has also been brought in to the notice of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Mohammad Aman Khan has been raising his voice from time to time for the social demands and problems of every class and always stands with all the needy people to personally help them.


Mohammad Aman Khan says that Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's slogan “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” gives a message and inspiration to take all Indians along by providing equal opportunities to all sections of the society and move forward.

Mohammad Aman Khan said that we all Indians are proud of our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. He believes that our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, will definitely fulfil this legitimate demand of the Haj pilgrims of India.

