Monitor the factors that impact your CIBIL Score with the Credit Pass

Learn how you can use Bajaj Finance Credit Pass to unlock insights into your credit factors and take charge of your financial future.

Just like an intricate mosaic, your CIBIL Score is composed of various factors that play a crucial role in creating a complete picture of your financial health. These factors are dynamic and can change, so their influence on your CIBIL Score can vary from positive to negative, depending on your credit behaviours. That’s where Bajaj Finance Credit Pass comes in – a tool that provides the insights and guidance you need to ensure every piece falls into place.

Understanding your CIBIL Score

Think of your CIBIL Score as a snapshot of your creditworthiness. This three-digit number between 300 to 900 is what lenders consult to evaluate whether to approve your application for credit. So, it’s clearly pivotal to your financial life. But what affects your CIBIL Score? Well, there are five key factors at play, each of which has a certain weightage in the calculation of your CIBIL Score.

Factors impacting your CIBIL Score

Let’s take a closer look at the factors that hold sway over your CIBIL Score. Each plays a unique role in shaping your credit health, so it’s important to keep them in check for a solid score.

Payment history: Timely payments showcase your reliability and increase your creditworthiness, while missed or late payments have the opposite effect.

Credit utilisation ratio: Aim to utilise no more than 30% of the total credit available to you. Such moderation demonstrates responsible credit management and boosts your score.

Be cautious when considering closing old credit accounts as they contribute to the length of your credit history. Building a positive credit history over time suggests a proven track record of being a trustworthy borrower.

Maintaining a healthy blend of credit types – such as credit cards, secured loans (auto/ home loans), and collateral-free personal loans – displays your ability to handle different types of credit reliably.

When you apply for credit, lenders make 'hard' enquiries that register on your credit report. Multiple hard enquiries within a short span signal financial strain and make credit approval less likely. Hard enquiries and rejected applications for credit will only drag your CIBIL Score down.

Leveraging Credit Pass for monitoring credit factors

Bajaj Finance Credit Pass is a unique, CIBIL-powered credit monitoring tool meant to empower you to track and manage your credit factors:

Personalised dashboard: Your very own financial control centre gives you real-time access to all your credit accounts in one convenient place. Easily track all upcoming payments and deadlines and always be up to date on your credit health.

Be vigilant about the factors that influence your CIBIL Score so you can easily spot weak spots and develop strategies to address them.

Stay on top of your financial game with monthly updates to your CIBIL Score.

Remove the guess factor from credit applications and minimise damaging credit enquiries with interactive tools. The Credit Score Simulator shows you how a new loan or credit card will impact your CIBIL Score, and the EMI Calculator will help you understand your monthly commitments even before you apply for credit.

The first 12 months after you sign up for Bajaj Finance Credit Pass are entirely free of cost, so you can make the most of this incredible resource to make informed credit decisions and improve your score.

Armed with the insights provided by Credit Pass, you can analyse areas for improvement, implement responsible credit habits, and regularly track your progress to craft your financial future, one positive action at a time.