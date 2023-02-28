Monsignor Edward Pace High School’s Animal Recovery Program on the National Stage

Monsignor Edward Pace High School, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, is a top-rated private high school that offers a unique and exceptional learning experience. With its impressive academics, signature academies, and top-of-the-line facilities, it's no wonder that the school has been recognized as one of the best in the state. The school's signature academies, which include law studies, STEM, arts, and business, offer students an opportunity to explore their interests and potential career paths. Students can take electives in their academy of choice over a multi-year period to develop their skills and connect with the real world.

The school's commitment to excellence has been recognized by the United States Department of Education, which awarded Monsignor Edward Pace High School with the Blue Ribbon School of Excellence award. The school has recently undergone a total rebranding, complete with newly renovated football and softball fields, renovated tennis courts, basketball gym floors, and bleachers, making it look like something straight out of a movie.

Monsignor Edward Pace High School is a school that values community, and this is evident in its active social media channels that showcase high-quality content about student life and curriculum. The school's marketing and communications team have done a fantastic job of highlighting the school's spirit and culture, making it clear that students can thrive while feeling at home.

In addition to the school's impressive academics and facilities, the school has a compassionate and dedicated teacher in Victory "Spaddy" Spadafora. Spaddy, the Department Chair of Social Studies, has been running an animal recovery program from the school for nearly two decades, helping over 300 animals find homes. The program started with kids bringing stray animals to Spaddy, but as it grew, the school began reaching out to rescue programs and helping more animals in the community. Spaddy's hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and the school was awarded the Pawsitively Good Awards by NBC 6 South Florida. Spaddy and Monsignor Edward Pace High School Principal Ana Garcia were even invited to the Kelly Clarkson Show to share.

Monsignor Edward Pace High School is a remarkable institution that offers students exceptional opportunities to develop their interests and career paths. The commitment of the school's staff, the dedication of teachers like Spaddy, and the school's focus on community have all been recognized by the United States and the local media.