Monsoon Strokes by CONTRIVANCE, Pouring the creativity of Bengal

The beauty of nature in monsoon has long caught the attention of artists, who have used it as the inspiration for their works. Monsoon reciprocates our affection by inspiring us in ways that few other things do.

From songwriting to creative writing, painting to lateral thinking, it appears to rain ideas and inspiration on us and stirs something soulful inside us.

One of the most powerful times of inspiration for many artists is when the sky opens up to pour its heart out in an uncontrolled and uninhibited manner.

The CONTRIVANCE Artist Guild, Estd. 1979, is one such group of eminent artists from Bengal who are presenting a visual art exhibition called, Monsoon Strokes, at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda Fort, Mumbai. The showcase will happen from

23rd to 29th August 2022, every day from 11AM to 7PM.

Artists of this visual art exhibition capture the enchanted inventiveness of the rainy season. A modern piece of art called Monsoon Strokes is created by members of a special artist guild that has existed since 1979.

Under the umbrella of The Contrivance Art Guild, a group of enthusiastic and eminent artists from Bengal work toward a single goal. Since 1979, leaders of this group have worked diligently to plan painting and sculpture exhibitions in various galleries, effectively promoting art and artists in the current contemporary art scene.

CONTRIVANCE presents artists who embody the continuous tradition of Indian art and demonstrate how India is resonating with international concepts. The various paintings and art forms represent a wide spectrum of expressions and ingenuity while tackling various subjects.

From these artworks, one gets to see the Traditional Indian themes, mythical and historical themes, as well as expressions of the artists personal voyages.

There are nine painters, three sculptors, and one printmaker who have put together this beautiful art show for art lovers in Mumbai.

Monsoon Strokes, is a one of a kind opportunity to rediscover the flavors of Indian contemporary art and sculptors and its current tendencies. The paints are inspired by nature, female figures, simple shapes and objects, the use of a wide range of colors, black & white pencil drawings, and many more.

Each of his artwork of Monsoon Strokes, bears the message of peace which can touch your heart and soul. So do not miss this one for the love of the monsoon!

