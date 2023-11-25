Moomaya: Tailoring the future of fashion with sustainability and technology

Moomaya's operations have been self-funded, reflecting a strategic choice to maintain its mission of sustainable fashion.

As India's start-up scene thrives with a surge in ventures dedicated to sustainability and technological innovation, Moomaya emerges as a notable entity in the fashion industry. The start-up environment in India, having evolved positively over the past five years, offers a nurturing ground for Moomaya's growth.

Moomaya's approach to fashion is rooted in a vision for sustainability. Its Just-In-Time (JIT) manufacturing model, producing garments only when an order is placed, significantly reduces waste and conserves water, aligning with its environmental commitment. This model also ensures that the production process, from printing to dispatch, is completed within a 48-hour window, setting new standards for efficiency in the industry.

In addition to its JIT manufacturing process, Moomaya's use of AR/VR technology offers a personalized shopping experience, allowing customers to visualize and customize their choices. This not only caters to the market's demand for customization but also supports conscious consumerism.

The company is open to potential partnerships and funding opportunities that align with its values and goals.

"In the tapestry of fashion's evolution, Moomaya threads a narrative of innovation and responsibility. Through AR/VR technology and a commitment to Just-In-Time manufacturing, they weave a story of personalized experiences and environmental consciousness, defining the vanguard of a sustainable fashion revolution." said – Mr. Nitin Kapoor, CEO & Co-founder, IBA Crafts | Moomaya

The company's growth plan is focused on expanding its product offerings and increasing its market reach. Moomaya targets a diverse consumer base in India, including GenZ and Millennials, using AR/VR technology to rapidly create and produce garments within 48 hours of ordering. The company has already made strides in cross-border trade, with successful exports to over 40 countries.

Moomaya has achieved profitability since its inception, with its JIT system playing a crucial role in maintaining stock levels and minimizing resource waste. The company's business model is not only economically viable but also environmentally responsible.

For the moment, Moomaya's strategy remains focused on the online market to leverage the projected growth of India's online fashion industry, which is expected to reach $30 billion in the next few years. Through online platforms, Moomaya aims to provide cost-effective, water-saving, and ethically produced garments, positioning itself as a leader in the sustainable fashion space.