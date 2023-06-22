MOU signed for Green Energy Plants

Latur has some of the best performing sugar factories in the state of Maharashtra and these factories already produce Sugarcane waste.

Exciting milestone today for Norwegian Green Tech – establishing a cooperation with Sugar factories in Latur under the leadership of Dhiraj Deshmukh for processing waste from sugar cane industry to energy, using Norwegian Green Tech’s patented technology and process.

Latur has some of the best performing sugar factories in the state of Maharashtra and these factories already produce Sugarcane waste , which is a key component in NGT’s solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

NGT offers a modular energy plant solution that handles a wide range of waste types, producing several products including syngas, light oil, char and thermal heat that eventually may be used in various applications. The CO2 generated in the process is captured in the char.

The collaboration will bring new innovations and sustainable solutions to the agricultural waste industry in India and we congratulate both parties.

Speaking at the small ceremony held at the Royal Norwegian Embassy Dhiraj said the Green Energy is the future and we should look in different ways how our farmers can be more benefited.

Amit Mantri, Director, Thar ventures who are the consulting partner of NGT in India told us they are working to explore more opportunity in the sector of Bio-fuel and waste management. Thar Ventures are very excited to be part of this initiative.

Krish Roy, Partner VMerge AS ( Norway) , told us V merge is looking very hopeful with this kind of initiative and they see this whole world as a Global Village. They also spoke about there future plans and looking forward to many more such Tie-ups.

Ankur Kumar, Policy Consultant told us this kind of projects would help us in achieving self-sustainability and creating more jobs & opportunity. We would want to thank NGT and Norwegian embassy for there generous support.