Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Mouni Roy with her Husband Suraj are Such a Joy to watch in ORRA jewellerys Valentines Day Campaign

Mouni Roy with her Husband Suraj are Such a Joy to watch in ORRA jewellery’s Valentine’s Day Campaign

Updated on: 16 February,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

ORRA, one of India's finest diamond retail chains, recently launched a Valentine's Day campaign to celebrate the season of love and launched an Array of brilliant Diamond Jewelry Starting at Rs 24,999 which has achieved massive success.

Mouni Roy with her Husband Suraj are Such a Joy to watch in ORRA jewellery’s Valentine’s Day Campaign

The #SparkleOfLove Campaign by ORRA


B -Town Glam Celebrities like Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande were recently seen on Most Trending Reels adorning and featuring this recent collection. These reels turned out to be massive success and have got more than 5 Million views and love from the viewers on ORRA’s Instagram page.


Famous Tamil and Telegu Film actress, Hansika Motwani who is in News for her OTT Wedding Series was also seen flaunting ORRA Valentine’s Collection for her Date Night. In one video, Mouni Roy and her husband can be seen sharing a romantic moment for ORRA's exquisite jewelry collection.



Also Spotted in the Campaign was TV heart throb, Shraddha Arya as the REEL Life Poo for ORRA's Valentine’s collection. But we loved most the “Khatron Ki Khiladi” Beautiful Punjabi Kudi, Kanika Mann.


"Understanding the importance of celebrating love on Valentine's Day, ORRA has curated a diverse Valentine's Day collection of 20 new designs which are delicate style necklaces, rings & earrings to gift your partner the ultimate symbol of love. The designs are perfect for celebrating their special moments," says Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA.

Mehta's statement highlights ORRA's commitment to celebrating love and memorable moments with its exquisite jewelry collections. With the launch of its Valentine's Day collection, ORRA continues to showcase its innovative designs and master craftsmanship, capturing the essence of every romantic occasion.

These videos plus famous Instagram Influencers made the campaign a Perfect Social Media Viral Campaign. Viewers across all social media platforms were going gaga over the Beautifully Choreographed and Excellently Directed Dance Moves on screen by Ankita Lokhande.

To see and buy this new collection, Head to your Nearest ORRA Showroom or visit ORRA's website.

The campaign has been incredibly successful in generating interest and engagement, with many viewers commenting on the stunning designs and expressing their desire to purchase ORRA's jewelry.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK