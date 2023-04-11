Mounjaro Over The Counter Alternatives - Cheaper, Safer Weight Loss Medications Like Mounjaro And Tirzepatide

Mounjaro is a prescribed weight loss medication for overweight or obese men and women. It contains the drug Tirzepatide.

Although this injection is effective it is not suitable for everyone - it is expensive, can cause side effects and you cannot buy it without a prescription.

Because of this there are cheaper alternatives to Mounjaro for weight loss over the counter and online.

Below are two of the best natural alternatives to Mounjaro (Tirzepatide).

1 - PhenQ - Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant

CLICK to view PhenQ price and availability

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that has been created with natural ingredients to help people achieve their weight loss goals.

In comparison, Mounjaro is a weight loss injection that is chemically formulated, which makes it an intrusive and expensive option.

PhenQ has many positive reviews from people from all walks of life and that have found success.

CLICK to see more before and after results

Here are some reasons why PhenQ is a cheaper and safer alternative to Mounjaro:

Intrusive vs. Non-Intrusive: The Mounjaro weight loss injection requires a medical professional to administer. This makes it an intrusive method of weight loss that can be intimidating for some people. On the other hand, PhenQ is a non-intrusive supplement that can be taken orally, making it a much simpler and less intimidating option. Chemical Formulation vs. Natural Ingredients: The drug is a chemically formulated injection that can have potential side effects. PhenQ, on the other hand, is made with natural ingredients that are less likely to cause any negative side effects. Cost: Tirzepatide is a costly drug for weight loss, as it requires medical supervision and administration. PhenQ is a fraction of the price of Mounjaro, making it a more affordable and accessible weight loss treatment for people who are looking to lose weight. PhenQ is $69.99 USD a month - Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) is about $1000 a month! Weight Loss Results: While Mounjaro may offer faster weight loss results due to its intrusive and chemically formulated nature, the weight loss results achieved with PhenQ are comparable. Moreover, PhenQ is a healthier and more sustainable option for weight loss in the long term. Money-Back Guarantee: PhenQ offers a money-back guarantee if the product does not work for the customer. This provides an extra level of security for people who are looking to try a weight loss supplement but are unsure of the results they will achieve.

PhenQ is a cheaper and safer alternative to Mounjaro. It is a non-intrusive dietary supplement made with natural ingredients that offer comparable weight loss results to Mounjaro, without the potential negative side effects. It is a more affordable and accessible weight loss treatment for people who are looking to lose body weight safely.

Zotrim - Herbal Hunger Suppressant

CLICK to view Zotrim price and availability

Zotrim is a natural weight loss supplement that has been clinically proven to help people lose weight. It is made with a combination of plant-based extracts, including Yerba Mate, Guarana, and Damiana, which work together to reduce hunger and increase feelings of fullness. Here are some reasons why Zotrim is a good alternative to expensive weight loss drugs like Tirzepatide:

Natural Ingredients: Unlike Tirzepatide, which is a prescription medication that can have negative side effects, Zotrim is made with natural ingredients that are safe and effective for most people. The plant-based extracts in Zotrim work together to help reduce appetite, increase energy levels, and promote weight loss in a healthy and sustainable way. Cost: Tirzepatide is a prescription medication that can be very expensive, depending on a person's insurance coverage. On the other hand, Zotrim is a much more affordable option for weight loss, and it is available over-the-counter without a prescription. Clinically Proven: Zotrim has been clinically proven to be effective for weight loss. In a clinical study, participants who took Zotrim lost an average of 11 pounds in 45 days, compared to just 1.5 pounds in the control group. In contrast, while Tirzepatide has shown promising results in clinical trials, it is still a relatively new drug and its long-term safety and efficacy are not yet fully understood. Sustainable Weight Loss: While Tirzepatide may offer rapid weight loss results, the weight loss achieved with Zotrim is more sustainable. The natural ingredients in Zotrim work by reducing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness, which can help people make healthier food choices and stick to a weight loss plan over the long term. No Prescription Needed: Zotrim is available over-the-counter, which means that people can purchase it without needing a prescription or consulting a medical professional. This makes it a more accessible option than Mounjaro for people who are looking for a safe and effective weight loss supplement.

In Summary, Zotrim is a natural and affordable alternative to expensive weight loss drugs like Tirzepatide. It is clinically proven to be effective for weight loss, and it offers a more sustainable approach to weight loss than many prescription medications. With its natural ingredients and lack of negative side effects, Zotrim is a safe and accessible option for people who are looking to lose weight.

Other Weight Loss Drugs Similar to Mounjaro

Here are some other weight loss treatments similar to Mounjaro. All four are approved for weight loss and prescription only and cannot be purchased over the counter without.

Ozempic

Ozempic is an FDA approved prescribed medication that is designed to aid people with type 2 diabetes. It works by regulating blood sugar levels in the body, which can help prevent further complications such as heart disease or nerve damage.

The medication is taken by injection once a week, making it easy to incorporate into a person's lifestyle.

Ozempic is recommended for those who have struggled to control their blood sugar levels through lifestyle changes and other medications.

It is also suitable for people who have a history of heart disease or are overweight.

Wegovy

Wegovy is a medication approved by the FDA to aid in weight loss for persons who are chronically overweight or obese.

It is designed for individuals who have not been able to achieve weight loss through traditional methods such as diet and exercise. Wegovy is an effective and one the best diabetes drugs for weight loss

Wegovy contains the active ingredient semaglutide, which works by increasing the feelings of fullness after eating, reducing the amount of food one consumes. It is recommended for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 27.

If you are looking to shed a significant amount of weight and are struggling to find success through other means, Wegovy may be the right option for you. Consult with a healthcare provider to determine if this medication is the right fit for your weight loss journey.

Metformin

Metformin has FDA approval and a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes by reducing glucose production in the liver and improving the body's response to insulin.

It belongs to a class of drugs called biguanides and is available in both immediate-release and extended-release forms.

While it is primarily prescribed for those with diabetes and blood sugar control, it may also be used for those with pre-diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome. It is also used as a weight loss medication. As with most diabetes medications used for weight management, there are other natural Metformin alternatives for weight loss that work just as well.

It is important to note that this medication should not be used by those with kidney or liver problems, and individuals should always consult with a healthcare provider before starting or stopping any medication.

Phentermine

Phentermine is a tablet form medicine that is usually sold under the Adipex or Adipex-P brand name. It is prescription only and arguably the first weight loss drug to be mass prescribed in the United states.

Mounjaro to Treat Diabetes

For diabetes patients, managing blood sugar levels can be a constant struggle. However, Mounjaro injections offer a promising solution.

By working to increase insulin sensitivity and decrease glucose production in the liver, these injections can help patients better regulate their blood sugar levels.

In addition to improved glucose control, Mounjaro injections have been shown to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are major factors in the development of diabetes-related complications.

Mounjaro for Weight Loss - How Does it Work?

Tirzepatide is a novel injectable medication currently being studied as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It works by targeting two hormone receptors: the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor and the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor.

One of the key ways in which Tirzepatide aids in weight loss is by reducing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness or satiety. This is achieved by activating the GLP-1 receptor, which is involved in regulating appetite and food intake.

Tirzepatide also helps to improve glycemic control by reducing glucose levels in the blood. It does this by stimulating insulin secretion in response to elevated blood glucose levels, and by suppressing the secretion of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels.

In addition, Tirzepatide may help to reduce body weight by increasing energy expenditure, or the amount of calories that the body burns. This is achieved by activating brown adipose tissue, which is a type of fat that is specialized for energy expenditure.

Overall, the combination of appetite suppression, improved glycemic control, and increased energy expenditure makes Tirzepatide a promising new option for weight loss and diabetes management. However, as with all medications, it is important to speak with a healthcare provider to determine if it is appropriate for your individual needs and circumstances.

Side Effects of Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)

While it has shown promising results in early studies, there are still some potential side effects that have been reported. Here are some of the known side effects of Mounjaro:

Gastrointestinal Issues: One of the most common side effects of Mounjaro is gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These side effects may be more common during the initial stages of treatment and may improve over time. Injection Site Reactions: Some people may experience redness, swelling, or pain at the injection site. These side effects are usually mild and go away on their own within a few days. Hypoglycemia: Mounjaro works by lowering blood sugar levels, which can sometimes lead to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. Symptoms of hypoglycemia can include dizziness, confusion, sweating, and headaches. Increased Risk of Infections: Mounjaro may increase the risk of infections, such as urinary tract infections or upper respiratory infections. It is important to monitor for any signs of infection while taking Mounjaro. Pancreatitis: Rarely, Mounjaro may cause inflammation of the pancreas, known as pancreatitis. Symptoms of pancreatitis can include abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

It is important to note that these side effects are based on early clinical trials and may not represent the full range of potential side effects. Additionally, as Mounjaro is still in development, its long-term safety and efficacy are not yet fully understood. Anyone considering taking Mounjaro should discuss the potential risks and benefits with their healthcare provider.

How Much Does Mounjaro Cost

Pricing depends on what pharmacy you are buying from. Walmart, Walgreens, CVS will differ.

Here are guide prices

2.5 mg/0.5 mL - Mounjaro subcutaneous solution from $1,086.76for 2 milliliters

5 mg/0.5 mL from $1,086.76for 2 ml

7.5 mg/0.5 mL from $1,086.76 for 2 ml

10 mg/0.5 mLfrom $1,086.76 for 2 ml

12.5 mg/0.5 mL - from $1,086.76 for 2 ml

15 mg/0.5 mL - from $1,086.76 for 2 ml

Can You Get Mounjaro on Insurance

You should check with your health insurance coverage before purchasing. There are also coupons and saving cards that can help you get a monthly discount.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Mounjaro Tirzepatide Injection

Advantages

Can be efficient for weight loss and appetite suppression

Only one treatment is necessary each week.

Disadvantages

Not suitable for those who are uncomfortable with needles

Not endorsed by the FDA for weight loss (only diabetes)

Can result in harmful adverse effects

Expensive weight loss method

Mounjaro for Weight Loss Alternatives - Summary

A month supply of Mounjaro will cost around $1000 - a months supply of PhenQ will cost you $69.99 (US prices).

The injectable drug is intrusive and may put some people off. PhenQ is an orally taken capsule.



There are several side effects reported with Tirzepatide, PhenQ is side effect free is taken as advised.

Mounjaro Tirzepatide Research Sources and Clinical Trials 2023

Tirzepatide Once Weekly for the Treatment of Obesity: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2206038

Diet habits of obese people: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5426284/

Weight Loss and Delayed Gastric Emptying Following a South American Herbal Preparation in Overweight Patients: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11424516/

Therapy in the Early Stage: Incretins: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21525466/

Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Promotes Satiety and Suppresses Energy Intake in Humans: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9449682/

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and the Risk of Thyroid Cancer: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article-abstract/46/2/384/147888/GLP-1-Receptor-Agonists-and-the-Risk-of-Thyroid?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Diabetes drugs for weight loss: https://www.outlookindia.com/outlook-spotlight/best-diabetes-drug-for-weight-loss-which-diabetes-medication-is-best-to-lose-weight-news-247860

Nopal research for women who are obese: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35267983/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.