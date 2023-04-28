Mounjaro vs Ozempic for Weight Loss - Differences Between Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and Semaglutide (Ozempic)

At the time of writing Mounjaro and Ozempic are not approved for weight loss, however the situation is likely to change sometime in 2023. Mounjaro is likely to gain FDA approval for weight loss status sooner than Ozempic.

Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are prescribed by doctors (off-label) and healthcare professionals for obesity and to help reduce body weight if patients have at least one comorbidity (high blood pressure etc).

This article details the differences between Mounjaro and Ozempic and also describes the similarities.

Both drugs share some negatives: there are some side effects well documented, the weight reduction treatment is expensive and not available to all. For these reasons we have provided some natural weight loss medications available over the counter.

Natural Over the Counter Alternatives

Injectable weight loss drugs such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatite often result in weight gain once you cease or stop treatment. Natural dietary supplements often forge long term weight results without the dependance and the cost.

1 - PhenQ - natural fat burner and appetite suppressant

Click to view PhenQ price and availability

PhenQ is an effective natural weight loss supplement due to its unique blend of potent ingredients, offering a safer and more affordable alternative to injectable weight loss drugs.

Its primary ingredients, including α-Lacys Reset, capsimax powder, and nopal, work synergistically to boost metabolism, increase thermogenesis, and suppress appetite. This promotes fat burning while preventing new fat storage, resulting in accelerated fat burning.

The natural, plant-based components of PhenQ ensure that it's a safer option with fewer side effects compared to injectable drugs. Such drugs often contain synthetic chemicals that can cause serious health complications, whereas PhenQ's natural ingredients minimize these risks.

Moreover, PhenQ is significantly cheaper than injectable drugs, making it a more accessible solution for those who want to reduce body fat. Injectables are not only expensive, but also require frequent medical consultations and monitoring, adding to the overall cost. PhenQ's oral administration and easy availability make it a convenient, budget-friendly, and effective option for sustainable weight loss.

2- Zotrim - herbal hunger reducer

Click to view Zotrim price and availability

Zotrim is a highly effective natural hunger reducer due to its unique combination of potent plant extracts.

The key ingredients, Yerba Mate, Guarana, and Damiana, work synergistically to suppress appetite and increase satiety. Yerba Mate boosts energy levels and enhances metabolism, while Guarana stimulates alertness and helps reduce mental fatigue. Damiana has mood-enhancing properties, helping to combat emotional eating.

Together, these ingredients help control cravings and portion sizes, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit for weight loss. Zotrim's natural composition ensures it is a safe and well-tolerated option for managing hunger and promoting healthy weight loss. Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

What is Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)

Mounjaro is the brand name of Tirzepatide - a new injectable medicine specifically designed for individuals living with type 2 diabetes who are struggling with weight management.

This drug is a once-weekly injection that can promote weight loss and blood sugar control. It works by targeting receptors in the brain to limit food cravings, slows down digestion, and increases insulin sensitivity.

According to clinical trials, Mounjaro has shown impressive results in reducing body weight by 10-15% and lowering HbA1c levels by more than 2%.

Diabetes medications like Tirzepatide could potentially become a game-changer in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

However, it is essential to note that tirzepatide may not be suitable for all individuals, and it is necessary to consult a healthcare professional before adding it to your diabetes management plan.

Additionally, as it is a relatively new drug, more research is necessary to determine its long-term efficacy and safety.

Ozempic (Semaglutide)

Ozempic is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is a brand name for the drug semaglutide, which is classified as a GLP-1 receptor agonist. GLP-1 is a hormone that is produced by the intestines and helps regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating the release of insulin and reducing the production of glucose in the liver.

Diabetes drugs containing Semaglutide work by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, which helps to lower blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. diabetes drugs

Ozempic is administered once a week via injection under the skin. It has been shown to be effective in reducing blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss by reducing appetite.

Ozempic is typically prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes who have not been able to control their blood sugar levels with diet and exercise alone, or who require additional treatment beyond oral medications.

While Ozempic can be effective in controlling low blood sugar or glucose levels, it may also cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Patients should discuss (to lose weight or treat diabetes) potential side effects and any other concerns with their healthcare provider before starting treatment with Ozempic.

Must Read: Semaglutide for non diabetics - the lowdown

Is Mounjaro Approved for Weight Loss

As of May 2023 Mounjaro is not approved for weight loss. It is FDA approved to control blood sugar and treat diabetes.

Is Ozempic Approved For Weight Loss

As of May 2023 Ozempic has not got Food and Drugs Administration approval as a weight loss medication. There is, however, another similar drug called Wegovy (a higher dosed Semaglutide) that has FDA approval to help patients specifically lose weight and reduce their Body Mass Index (BMI)

Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Tirzepatide and Semaglutide are two of the most popular drugs in the market for obesity management. Tirzepatide is a compound created via a protein fusion technology, while Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Both drugs have shown remarkable efficacy in weight loss management, but which one is better?

Recent studies have shown that Mounjaro has a greater impact on body weight, with patients showing impressive results even at very low doses.

However, Ozempic is still an effective option, especially because it has been available in the market for longer, with more extensive research backing its efficacy.

In the end, the choice between the two drugs will depend on various factors, such as cost, insurance coverage, and the patient's specific medical history and health goals.

A physician can best advise on the most appropriate choice of food and drug administration to achieve optimal weight loss results.

Does Mounjaro (tirzepatide) or Ozempic (semaglutide) Have Fewer Side Effects?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) are both glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists used for managing blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro may soon be approved for weight loss in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in adults with obesity or who are overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Side effects for both medications can vary among individuals, and the severity and frequency of these side effects can also be different. Here is a summary of the most common side effects, for each drug:

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) Side Effects:

Nausea Diarrhea Constipation Vomiting Headache Decreased appetite Dizziness Fatigue Abdominal pain Increased heart rate

Ozempic (semaglutide) Side Effects:

Nausea Vomiting Diarrhea Constipation Abdominal pain Headache Fatigue Decreased appetite Indigestion Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Bothe Mounjaro and Ozempic are not recommended for people with a family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, thyroid cancer or kidney failure.

Are Mounjaro and Ozempic in the Same Drug Class?

Incretin mimetics are a class of pharmaceuticals that include both Mounjaro and Ozempic; nevertheless, these two medications are not identical to one another. Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are effective therapy for type 2 diabetes; however, Mounjaro operates on GIP receptors in addition to GLP-1 receptors, while Ozempic exclusively acts on GLP-1 receptors.

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a dual-acting GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. GIP stands for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide. Both GIP and GLP-1 are examples of natural hormones that belong to the incretin family. Patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus who take Mounjaro have a reduction in their fasting and postprandial glucose concentrations, as well as a reduction in their food intake and overall body weight.

An agonist of the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor is the drug known as Ozempic (semaglutide), which is manufactured by Novo Nordisk. When insulin production is required, it attaches to GLP-1 receptors and encourages the pancreas to produce more insulin. It makes the transit time of foods that are eaten quickly through your digestive tract longer. This can help you feel filled for longer, which in turn can help you cut back on the amount of food you eat and ultimately lead to significant weight loss.

These medications, as well as any other GLP-1 or GIP receptor agonists, should never be used in combination with one another.

Are Ozempic and Mounjaro Approved for weight loss?

As of May 2023 Bothe Ozempic and Mounjaro do not have approval as a medication to lose weight.

Mounjaro vs Ozempic Clinical Study 2023

Mounjaro Cost Vs Ozempic Cost

Ozempic is slightly cheaper than Mounjaro. If you were to buy Ozempic without going through health insurance it would cost approximately $1000 a month - Mounjaro under the same circumstances would cots slightly more at $1100.

Mounjaro Vs Ozempic Summary

Both medications are an effective way to lower blood sugar levels. Both Mounjaro and Ozempic have clinical data and evidence of success when used as medication for weight reduction.

However, neither have been approved for weight loss by the FDA.

If you are not diabetic a natural diet supplement may serve you better. Natural weight loss supplements are safer, cheaper and result in permanent weight loss.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.