Mprex Healthcare - The Vanguard of Clinical Research Transforming Health Landscape Globally

The organization's incredible range of services is utilized by a satisfied clientele exceeding 120+ entities, including major players in the Nutraceuticals and plant-based product industry.

Mprex Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., under the sagacious leadership of its founder, Dr. Dheeraj Nagore, has emerged as a powerhouse in the global clinical research arena. Mprex Healthcare is recognised in the top 10 CROs in India. Specializing in natural products and nutraceutical research, Mprex Healthcare has created a global footprint, extending its innovative research capabilities across six countries, ten states, and thirty cities, with a stunning total of 300+ research sites.

The organization's incredible range of services is utilized by a satisfied clientele exceeding 120+ entities, including major players in the Nutraceuticals and plant-based product industry. Mprex Healthcare's offerings are as diverse as its client base, encompassing research in areas such as herbal and Ayurvedic products, enzymes, nutra products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, with a unique focus on derma research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equipped with an expansive infrastructure, Mprex Healthcare seamlessly provides services tailored to the specific needs of its clients. Its extensive service portfolio includes executing clinical and preclinical trials, toxicity studies, cosmetics trials, and derma trials, not to mention specialized medical writing. With over 2000 beds across all hospitals and sites, 200+ monitored beds, 380+ dedicated investigators, 100+ OPDs, and the support of 5+ logistic partners, Mprex Healthcare is poised to deliver superior research outcomes at an unmatched scale.

In their remarks, both directors emphasized that as the nutraceutical and healthcare sectors are expanding, it is important that they expand in the appropriate way. In order to launch nutraceutical products on the market, all claims made by them should be validated, and clinically proven nutraceutical products should be marketed. As we look at the numbers, the breadth of its operations, and the relentless dedication to innovation, it's clear that Mprex Healthcare, under the stewardship of Dr. Dheeraj Nagore, is not only rewriting the rules of clinical research but also revolutionizing the nutraceutical, health and wellness industry on a global scale.