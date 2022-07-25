Mr Anton Rublievskyi CEO of PMI talks about the future of the iGaming Sector

Share a brief about other marketing initiatives that you are looking forward to in the next 1-2 years in India.

We are committed to a 360 marketing strategy led by a strong brand. For the next one to five years, we will continue to adhere to this strategy using all available tools both in digital and offline channels.

This strategy has already proven highly effective; for example, in the last few weeks alone, PMI has been shortlisted for such prestigious iGaming awards as the SBC Awards and the Global Gaming Awards Asia for its achievements just within the framework of this strategy. However, I believe there is much more to its potential, and we will continue to discover it in the future.





How Digital Adoption is helping the Indian iGaming Sector

Most emerging markets still have a significant part of offline sports betting in retail points or via agent networks. The digital development of India and other countries is contributing to players shift online. It is more convenient, safer, and available with a few mouse clicks. The pandemic further increased the pace of digitalization and introduced many people to online gaming and gambling activities.

Digital adoption definitely has a positive effect on iGaming both in India and around the world. Thanks to it, players become more involved and loyal to the brand rather than a particular offline agent. It, in turn, improves the feedback between the brand and the customer, which contributes to a better user experience and faster innovation development in the industry. So this is a win-win trend that will naturally continue to grow.

How iGaming will create more job opportunities in the next 2-3 years.

The prospects of having new jobs in the sphere of iGaming depend greatly on its legalization throughout the country. As soon as betting is regulated, this sphere’s development will be enhanced, including paying more taxes and creating the necessary infrastructure and new working places. This is how all the parties, including the country’s economic sector, businesses, and clients, benefit after the legal issues are all settled.

India is among the main global players in iGaming with almost a 40% share of the market. Its popularity and revenues are growing because of the widespread access to the Internet and the ubiquitous use of smartphones. The online gaming industry in India was worth 79 billion INR in 2021 and was forecast to be 150 billion INR by 2024, with a 15% growth rate annually. The market has got over 40,000 employees by this year and the trend continues.

India is highly developed technologically, having a huge number of professionals working in the IT and tech sectors. It has got some foreign investments in IT. Hence, thousands of all kinds of IT specialists will be in demand in the next few years. Software development, technological improvements, and innovations will enable year-over-year growth in the iGaming sphere.

Unprecedented job opportunities are for highly skilled specialists in gaming Product Development, Data & Analytics, Marketing, Sales, QA, Animation, Design, Customer XP Operations, and HR (proactive people having experience, skills, personal attributes, and willingness to work in a fast-paced environment, etc.). Thus, the iGaming job market already has the need to cover the growing number of vacancies and it will keep expanding, having a permanent need for specialists of various backgrounds.

The Indian economy can benefit a lot from opening up new employment opportunities, revenues, and taxes thanks to iGaming. This fast-growing sector is expected to grow to over 100 billion USD by 2024. The revenue of the Indian IT industry is expected to be around 350 billion USD by 2025.

IGaming is the future of entertainment worldwide and, of course, it is in India in particular. New job opportunities will appear until the sphere evolves.