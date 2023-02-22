Mr. Nitin Gadkari Heaps Praise For The Producer Mr. Jay Patel Of “I Am Gonna Tell God Everything “

This movie surpasses all expectations.. A tear jerker ; apropos to the bleak situation in Syria.. The machination of the movie is to the point. An eye opener that makes us want to reach out for the box tissues.. If you haven’t watched the movie I insist you must .. Mr. Jay Patel ; kudos on a brilliant movie that has amazing performances, fantastic story & the overall experience was overwhelming ..

Mr. Gadkari also appreciates Mr. Patel for creating a brilliant cinema which is also has a noble moral and to to top it off it is a non- profit and non commercial movie ..

This emotional narrative is a fine observation of the facts that took place during the Syrian war .. It’s paramount for the youth to connect to such story lines to build up sympathy & empathy .. The youth today is very focused & has foresight..

Mr. Jay Patel and Mr.Nitin Gadkari also believes technology is the future and that the youth and technology go hand in hand.. For a brighter future both play a role that’s paramount.. Technology has given vast opportunities and platform to the young & talented youth & has opened many avenues for employment. Technology sets course for the young generation and has transformed our youth’s daily and social lives.

It’s paramount to introduce technology that inspires their creative thought process and social interaction in a way that transfers into everyday life.Mr. Gadkari & Mr. Jay Patel continued their discussion about how enhanced technology and the innovative youth is the magic potion that will make India much bigger in the future.. India has already stormed the world but we foresee a much brighter future for our beloved country.. Both the gentlemen also agreed on the fact that the youth today is so driven and focused & if given the right opportunities and platform India will be unstoppable..

Today’s generation is all about finding the right solutions to enhance the country so that we are more recognised globally for our technology innovation as opposed to how the world used to perceive our nation as poor and underdeveloped.. Both the gentlemen are in a deep meaning conversation and Mr. Gadkari further asks Mr. Patel ,I was wondering how a man of your caliber , who has travelled the world and is well known to be a globetrotter ventured into producing a movie and that also a non commercial/ non profit one ..It has no business remuneration what so ever which is commendable but gets me wondering ..

Mr. Jay Patel responds by saying that Art & sports is my life without which I find my life meaningless.. But when I stumbled upon this story I was taken aback and had an epiphany.. I wanted to and had make this movie with the sheer motive to bring awareness to world about the Syrian war but also about war in general . We sit at the comfort of our homes whilst so much suffering .. The story of that boy had to be told & I took it upon me to tell his story to the world .. And although I can’t bring the boy back but maybe with this small gesture evoke and provoke the world to end war and we should find a way to live amongst one another respecting boundaries with love and respect..

Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Jay Patel concluded their discussion by saying that we are a proud nation and our youth has very high IQ and bright minds which will help shape India’s future ..

Watch out world , here comes India ..