Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions: Shaping Future Innovators and Leaders

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal

In the realm of higher education, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management (GL Bajaj), located in Greater Noida, stands out as a pioneering institution dedicated to innovation and excellence. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, it exemplifies a holistic approach to education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

GL Bajaj continues to pave the way for students to excel in a rapidly evolving world, pushing boundaries, and fostering a culture of excellence. It's on a mission to redefine higher education by combining academic rigor with real-world relevance. This esteemed institution is committed to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements while nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Staying ahead of the curve, GL Bajaj's commitment to excellence is evident in its proactive approach to curriculum development. A dedicated committee, consisting of both faculty members and industry experts, diligently reviews and updates courses to ensure they align with the latest technological advancements and industry trends.

Emphasizing on the excellent curriculum that GL Bajaj provides to its students, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions said, "We maintain close ties with industry partners, attend conferences, and collaborate with technology leaders to stay informed about emerging trends. This constant feedback loop allows us to adapt our curriculum swiftly, ensuring that our students receive education that is both current and relevant."

GL Bajaj is not just an institution of learning but also a launchpad for future entrepreneurs. In its bid to empower student innovators, the institution provides a dedicated incubation center, mentorship programs, and access to funding opportunities. What sets GL Bajaj apart is its emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration.

In the words of Mr. Agarwal, “This commitment has resulted in the incubation of 36 startups through GL Bajaj Centre for Research and Incubation (GLBCRI), with substantial funding support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST).”

"We bring together students from various disciplines to foster innovation, enabling them to work on projects that have a real impact. This approach sets the stage for the creation of unique and groundbreaking start-up ventures," he added.

The institution's relentless pursuit of excellence is reflected in its placement initiatives. GL Bajaj maintains strong industry connections through guest lectures, workshops, and internships, facilitating a seamless transition from academia to industry. It has already created a record of exceptional placements. Notably, the 2023 batch achieved remarkable placements, with the highest package reaching Rs. 58 Lakh and an impressive average package of 7.12 Lakh. Mr. Agarwal emphasized, "Our faculty continuously updates the curriculum to align with industry requirements, ensuring that students are well-prepared for careers in a rapidly evolving world."

Moreover, GL Bajaj has been selected as one of the five Nodal Centers for hosting the "KAVACH 2023" hackathon, a 36-hour non-stop event. This initiative, led by the MoE's Innovation Cell, AICTE, in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA, aimed at encouraging creativity and problem-solving among students, preparing them to tackle real-world challenges. GL Bajaj served as a prominent host, welcoming 21 teams from across the nation to participate in this innovative event. Furthermore, its students have demonstrated their expertise by winning the cyber security hackathon, Kavach 2023, in the New Age Women Safety App category. Their outstanding achievement was recognized with a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh.

GL Bajaj actively promotes collaboration and knowledge-sharing through its Centers of Excellence, including the NVIDIA AI Learning and Research Centre, inaugurated by former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan. This center inspires students to engage in AI research that aligns with evolving societal needs. GL Bajaj's Centers of Excellence play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Additionally, GL Bajaj houses the "EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV," established to promote electric vehicle manufacturing at the campus itself, with its inauguration presided over by General V.K. Singh.

During a recent Emobility Conclave, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, commended GL Bajaj for its outstanding contributions to the electric vehicle field. GL Bajaj is the first institute in Uttar Pradesh to establish a Center of Excellence dedicated to electric vehicles. This center provides students with the opportunity to learn the conversion process of conventional vehicles into electric vehicles. The institution's objective is to empower students with the necessary knowledge and skills to make valuable contributions to the sector, and it plans to facilitate this by organizing international conferences.

Recently, GL Bajaj received recognition from Bill Gates for its outstanding efforts in promoting student entrepreneurship, which is a testament to its commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators. Mr. Agarwal envisions potential collaborations with the Gates Foundation to further expand its entrepreneurial programs.

Furthermore, GL Bajaj has made significant strides in educational initiatives related to Electric Vehicles and Cybersecurity. GL Bajaj has established "EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV" that equips students with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to these sectors.

Meanwhile, GL Bajaj's alumni have made significant contributions to various industries. Notable alumni serve as inspirations, breaking barriers, and giving back to their alma mater by providing valuable mentorship to current students. Among them, Alok Tripathi stands out as one of the most accomplished and celebrated alumni. Alok not only broke barriers with his innovative ideas but also established a thriving company. Furthermore, he has generously contributed to his alma mater in various ways, reflecting his commitment to giving back.

Another shining example among GL Bajaj's alumni is Nikky Jha, the founder of SaptKrishi. Nikky's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by dedication and innovation in the field. Additionally, Kajal Srivastava, another bright alumni, received recognition and appreciation from Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, highlighting her outstanding achievements and contributions. These success stories are a testament to the quality education and nurturing environment provided by GL Bajaj, which has empowered its alumni to excel and make significant impacts in various industries.

Continuing its designated vision for the future, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions aspire to be a beacon of excellence in education and technology in the coming years. Their commitment is to expand opportunities, create avenues for interdisciplinary learning, and nurture future leaders and innovators who will drive positive change in society.