Mr. Parag Shende Receives the Prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award as “Best Technical Consultant of the Year”

Parag Shende has a successful corporate career with more than 2.5 decades in India and other countries like USA, UK, South Africa, Singapore, and Mongolia. He has led well-known Global Technology Organizations belonging to multiple industries like BFSI, Telecom, IT, ITeS, Government so on and so forth. For a short duration, he has consulted the Fire Department and Home Ministry on various IoT solutions in Fire and Safety Domain.

Mr. Shende has been awarded the prestigious “Best Technical Consultant of the Year” Indian Entrepreneurship Award and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar for his outstanding contributions to the food and beverage industry for his leadership, innovation, and dedication to excellence. Being an entrepreneur at heart, he sets out to disrupt the Fintech Industry. With virtues like innovation and out-of-the-box thinking, he is spearheading various ventures like a true visionary.

One of his successful ventures, established in 2010, KIPL Fintech excels in its endeavour by bringing next-generation technologies and integrating them at every stage of business to support its clients in their digital journey by accelerating the transformation of their technology landscape. India’s digital payments landscape has expanded rapidly, which was possible due to the constant efforts of the “Indian government and regulators”.

KIPL aims to contribute to Digital India Vision “to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy” by providing banking and financial solutions championing consumer convenience and, more importantly, payment security. We constantly work to bring about a change in payment solution offerings and bring innovations from a technological and customer standpoint. We have taken a leap in the field of Financial Inclusion by building next-generation solutions around Prepaid cards and affiliated services for Cooperative banks, Credit Societies and Indian Corporates. The solutions offered by KIPl include co-branding for corporates, meal cards, payroll cards, travel cards and many more.

Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023 were graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shailesh Ghedia-

President Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex-minister Maharashtra state). Coffee & More’s new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country. The attendee list was star-studded with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of IndiaShri Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Shri

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Smt Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Smt Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Shri Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Shri Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Smt Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Smt Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn’t attend the functions. Nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with all the awardees.

Congratulations to Mr. Parag Shende for the Indian Entrepreneurship Award and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, which definitely are well-deserved recognition of his hard work and dedication to the business industry. We look forward to your future journey of achieving many more milestones.