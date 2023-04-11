Mr. Prakhar Pranjwal awarded the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023 by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani

Prakhar is a young professional hailing from Mokama, a small town near the city of Patna, whose inspiring story of resilience.

Mr. Prakhar Pranjwal has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for Most Distinguished Young Global Leader of the Year, presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

Prakhar is a young professional hailing from Mokama, a small town near the city of Patna, whose inspiring story of resilience, hard work and leadership serves as a beacon of hope to thousands of young people around the world. He grew up in a rural area with no colleges or coaching centres and was further faced with a roadblock in his academic career due to an accident. A firm believer of if you really want to do something, no one can stop you, he defied all odds to emerge as one of the youngest global and Asian leaders inspiring thousands of young people to make a positive impact on the world.

Even with very limited resources, Prakhar became skilled in his areas of interest viz. science, technology, computer science and research including space research and won several zone-level science fairs and computer science competitions from his school time itself which coupled with his persistence and determination carved his way to come out stronger and more confident than ever. He soon opened an innovation camp at his school to raise awareness and support for students interested in science which launched his leadership journey and the rest was history.

Through participation in leadership programs, competitions, and conferences, Prakhar learned the importance of leadership and joined organizations such as IGN, AYES, and Youth Assembly - UNHQ (New York) and was also selected as one of the top 20 global leaders in the AEIOU leadership program. The young extraordinary leader then won multiple global awards from the world's top universities including an award from a top university in China for his Eco Effort Initiative.

Currently working as a senior ambassador at the NYAS, IISRC, SSPI, AIRI and as a researcher in 35+ other organizations, Prakhar is contributing in making a positive impact on thousands of young people's lives globally by running multiple programs aimed at healthcare, education, and climate change.

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.