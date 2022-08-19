Mr. Saurabh Jain to Deliver 24 Hours Non-stop Speech on Personality Development and Life Skill Management

On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Bhartiya Independence (Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) Mr. Saurabh Jain, the founder of Pragya Institute of Personality Development with the help ARL Infratech Ltd.

On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Bhartiya Independence (Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) Mr. Saurabh Jain, the founder of Pragya Institute of Personality Development with the help ARL Infratech Ltd, will be presenting a 24 hours Non-stop Speech on Personality Development and Life Skill Management in Hindi on August 21, 2022, from 7:00 am (August 21) to 10:00 am (August 22) at an event called One Event Seven World Records in an attempt to make a world record. The event is a part of the Jaipur Learning Festival, and the venue is Birla Auditorium, Statue Circle, Jaipur, Rajasthan. There is no entry fee for the event, so anyone interested can come and join Mr. Saurabh at this event.

At the event, the other records that will be attempted to break are 24 hours live on Facebook and YouTube, 5000+ audience will do live on their social media handles, more than 700 organizations are participating in the event, more than 100 participants listening to Mr. Saurabh’s speech for more than 8 hours, and 3000+ people rate Mr. Saurabh in just 24 hours on his Google Business page. Moreover, Mr. Saurabh will narrate more than 400 stories without the help of any notes.

Mr. Saurabh Jain is the founder of Pragya Institute of Personality Development - India’s first and best comprehensive personality development and life skill management institute. He is also the brain behind the Jaipur Learning Festival, Excellence Ki Pathshala, Kingdom of Wisdom, 360°Growth Academy. A highly skilled trainer with more than 18 years of experience, Mr. Saurabh is the global career counselor at the University of California, LA, and has been a faculty member of several prestigious institutions such as ICAI, ICMAI, and ICSI. In addition, he is a certified memory coach, NLP practitioner, business coach, productivity trainer, leadership coach, personal growth trainer, spiritual trainer, and silva instructor. He has also worked with the Discovery channel for a documentary called Belief.

Mr. Saurabh is a world record holder for the longest non-stop motivational speech. He has received the University of Wisdom Award, the Personality Development Guru Award, and the Best Entrepreneur Award by the ICF.

The objective of the event is developing soft skills and creating awareness about soft skills. The event will provide the participants an excellent opportunity to learn communication skills, soft skills, and public speaking skills from a world-class trainer like Mr. Saurabh Jain. In addition, they will get to learn the summary of more than 1,000 books and the biography of more than 100 successful personalities. Moreover, you will get to interact with Mr. Jain and solve your doubts directly from him.

Mr. Jain has successfully transformed the lives of 1,00,000+ people. Now, he is prepared to set another world record at Jaipur Learning Festival.

