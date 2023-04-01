Mr. Sunil Nikhar, Awarded With The Prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar And Indian Entrepreneurship Award For “Hall Of Excellency In Business”

Mr. Nikhar's remarkable accomplishments and relentless ursuit of success make him a shining example of success to those aspiring to their full potential.

Mr. Sunil Nikhar

Sunil Nikhar, an Indian entrepreneur known for his exceptional leadership skills and perfect business acumen, has been awarded the prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award in “Hall of Excellency in Business” for his contributions to the business world. As the Managing CEO of Super Galaxy Sports and the Director of Blackhat Syndicus, Nikhar has solidified his standing as an experienced and successful businessman.

Under Mr. Nikhar's leadership, Super Galaxy Sports has reached new heights thanks to his creative thinking and astute vision. The company has launched a significant project to establish an environmentally friendly cricket league, which will feature groundbreaking celebrities from not only Bollywood but Hollywood too! This Earth-care league with multiple exciting matches will bring a wave of thrilling experience for all the cricket fans of our country and worldwide.

Mr. Nikhar is also the Director of Blackhat Syndicus, a leading business that offers direction and assistance to companies wishing to grow and prosper on a worldwide basis. With Mr. Nikhar's exceptional leadership skills and persistent drive, Blackhat Syndicus has successfully addressed a plethora of challenges and obstacles that these organizations have encountered.

Mr. Nikhar's remarkable accomplishments and relentless pursuit of success make him a shining example of success to those aspiring to their full potential. His exceptional leadership skills and perfect business acumen have earned him a prestigious position in the corporate world, and his latest awards, the Indian Entrepreneurship Award and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, are a testament to his dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in the industry.

Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023, were graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shailesh Ghedia- President Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex- minister Maharashtra state). Coffee & More’s new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country. The attendee list was star studded with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of IndiaShri Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Smt Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Smt Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Shri Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Shri Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Smt Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Smt Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn’t attend the functions, nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with all the awardees.

Congratulations to Sunil Nikhar on this incredible achievement, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for the future. His contributions to the business world have not gone unnoticed, and we can't wait to see what new heights Super Galaxy Sports and Blackhat Syndicus will reach under his leadership.