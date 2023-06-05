Mr Sunint Chadha, MD Of BSJS Jewellers, Sheds Light On The Importance Of HU-ID In Gold Jewelry

BSJS Jewellers is a 90-year-old brand, and Mr. Sunint Chadha is the third generation from his family that is involved in the line of jewelry work.

Mr Sunint Chadha

Mr Sunint Chadha, the managing director of BSJS Jewellers, sheds light on whether Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HU-ID) is a boon or a bane for consumers in getting their hands on pure gold jewelry. Before discussing the pros and cons of HUID, Mr. Sunint Chadha decodes what HU-ID is in a very simple way for our readers.

He is of the firm belief that HU-ID is just like the unique chassis number of the vehicle. This six-digit HU-ID will be unique to each piece of jewelry and makes it easy to trace the individual piece of jewelry, and is a guarantee of quality.

The founder of our company had a goal in mind, and that goal was to develop a trusted, appreciated and renowned reputation in the jewelry industry of New Delhi. The introduction of the HU-ID number helps us in achieving that goal, as it increases the credibility of our products and instills the trustworthiness of our clients in our stores.

When one buys hallmarked jewelry, be it the consumer or any of us from the jeweler community, it prevents fraudulent activities from taking place. A customer cannot certainly be ever cheated if there is an HU-ID number on jewelry. Even when the consumers want to sell their gold jewelry, this number will enable them to sell at a good resale price. Vice versa, we jewelers can also not be cheated when we buy back jewelry from our customers. Therefore, it is a win-win for both customers and jewelers.

Apart from ensuring good quality and good re-selling price, HU-ID numbers are easy to access and anyone can check and authenticate hallmarked gold jewelry items with a HUID number using ‘verify HU-ID’ in the BIS CARE App

Mr Sunint Chadha is certain that this step of the Government will safeguard and protect consumers’ rights and enhance their confidence in the purchase of hallmarked gold jewelry with traceability and assurance of quality.