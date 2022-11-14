Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa, Director of Iris Florets Preschool (Wellspring Educare) has been awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 for Best Pre-School Educationalist of the Year, presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, Education Excellence Awards were initiated with an agenda to recognise and acknowledge the real doers of the education sector and provide them with a platform to come into the limelight they deserve. Education Excellence Awards are an earnest effort to highlight the contributions of schools, colleges & educational institutions & individuals towards strengthening the nation’s literacy infrastructure.

An MBA professional who resigned working as an HR to educate the little minds, Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa has always had a profound interest in child psychology which encouraged her to work and sculpt herself as an educationalist over the years. She is committed and passionate towards creating a difference in nurturing and shaping the young ones for our Nation’s future.

The Education Excellence Awards are a step towards showing gratitude to those who have immensely contributed in the Indian education system and, therefore, with an aim at the holistic development of early childhood leaders, Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa aims not only to educate the little minds but to educate their hearts as well.

When asked about her inspiration, Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa’s eyes lightened up to state Maria Montessori’s statement in which she has believed in for years that, “the most important period of life is not the age of university studies, but the first one, the period from birth to the age of six” which has been her driving force to create a happy, safe and nurturing environment at school encouraging children to express their feelings and desires giving them space for failures and providing opportunities to learn self-esteem and resilience. She firmly believes in the mind and heart of children being an open garden at this age wherein the early seeds are sown which later flourish and form the future of a nation.

Education being the back bone of an economy and Indian Education System being one of the oldest education systems in the world, the motive behind the Education Excellence Awards is to contribute towards the promotion of quality education within the country and to empower the students to make more informed decisions. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the sector are identified and a critical evaluation is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls, both online and offline.

Mrs. Jyothi Penumatsa’s passion and dedication to make a difference has kept her motivated and has enabled her to bag many accolades over the years. Her vision is to celebrate the childhood of every child while providing exceptional education in every aspect and further become contributing citizens of the country.

The Education Excellence Awards 2022 were held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashchim Vihar and were a huge success.