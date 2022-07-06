Mrs. Manisha Rustomji the top 25 finalist of Mrs. Universe.

Mrs. Manisha Rustomji who just won a spot in top 25 finalists and Subtitle Winner for Best Charity at Mrs. Universe held in South Korea, she represented India as Mrs Pacific Ocean with such pride & honesty. Also not to forget her other outstanding achievement of becoming a Top 20 Finalist at Mrs. India World Inc with another Subtitle Winner of Mrs. Beyond Motivation.

Mrs. Manisha Rustomji is an inspiration to all the married women out there who think that with growing age, family & other responsibilities it is not possible to work on your own dreams. Mrs. Rustomji who is a director of her company and also a doting wife and mother, believes that women should never let anything stop them from achieving their dreams and never lose hope of fulfilling their own desires. A strong believer of doing everything we can for the betterment of our society, she supports a lot of social causes and most importantly is also working very closely with her husband to make our environment more eco friendly & sustainable. Mrs. Manisha Rustomji says that "Never let age or any other external factor stop you from achieving everything you ever wished for, I have worked very hard on myself and I'm still a work in progress. So never give up if you face a hurdle, just keep going and soon you will touch the finish line".

Mrs. Manisha Rustomji wants to change the perspective of many people, who think that after marriage a woman stops living for herself and lives mostly for her husband, children and family members. She is slowly and steadily breaking all of these decades old barriers and also believes women were always empowered and socially conservative people need to accept that.