Ms. Alkaa Bakshi takes home the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023

Ms. Alkaa Bakshi, an acclaimed Tarot Card Reader and Manifestation Coach has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for the Best Emerging Tarot Card Reader of the Year, presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

Renowned Tarot Card Reader, Ms. Alkaa Bakshi is an adept and adroit clairvoyant reader who has successfully helped countless individuals gain a deeper understanding of their path in life and make important decisions with confidence through her tarot readings and numerology consultations. She believes in treating her clients like her family and is prompt and takes immense pride in being able to offer them insights and guidance whenever required.

Masterful and dexterous in her art, Alkaa has also published a number of articles on tarot and numerology in order to impart and share her knowledge and experience with a wider audience. With Tarot readings and numerology consultations becoming increasingly popular in the recent years, Alkaa having seen up close the powerful impact these can have on people's lives, aims to reach out and help more and more people in understanding the potential of these practices and the ways in which they can be used to enhance their lives through her articles.

The astute and ingenious artist has also been invited to speak at various significant conferences and events to share her insights and experiences with a diverse audience, which, according to Ms. Bakshi has been a profound and an incredibly rewarding experience allowing her to connect with numerous like-minded individuals and has, thereby, furthered her own understanding of these powerful practices.

Apart from being a tarot card reader, Alkaa is also a prominent candle healer, chakra healer and a manifestation coach. She works for the sole purpose to provide guidance and clarity to those seeking direction in their lives and has, through her various practices, healed thousands of people on a deeper level and manifest the life that they truly desire.

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.