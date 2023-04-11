Ms. Atifa honoured with the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023 for Permanent Makeup

Atifa completed her Bachelor's in English literature and worked in a 9 to 5 corporate job for years.

Ms. Atifa has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for Most Profound Permanent Makeup Artist in Delhi, presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

Atifa, the founder of Alchemize Yourself by Miss Atifa, is passionate about beauty and women empowerment. Her extensive clientele from all over the world is a testament to her innovative ideas in eyebrows, lips, hairline, scalp, skin, lashes, and nails. Atifa believes in staying current with the most innovative and up-to-date techniques in the industry to ensure that her clients receive the best services.

Atifa completed her Bachelor's in English literature and worked in a 9 to 5 corporate job for years. However, she knew that she was not made to sit behind a computer, nor could she see herself in a 9 to 5 job. Atifa always had a creative hand, and she wanted to do something different. Three years ago, she completed her Master's in Micropigmentation, and despite the challenges that came her way, she remained determined to never look back and kept working hard until this day.

Her brainchild, Alchemize Yourself provides the best permanent makeup services like microblading, ombré powder eyebrows, combination eyebrows, microshading, lip micropigmentation, permanent foundation, hairline tattoo, scalp micropigmentation, plasma pen or skin tightening, skin whitening, permanent lip color, lashes, and nails. Atifa uses high-quality authentic products in the market and provides these services at a very affordable price.

Atifa's story is one of resilience, hard work, and determination. She is an inspiration to those who want to break out of their monotonous routine and pursue their passion. With her creativity and dedication, Atifa is taking the beauty industry to new heights and empowering women along the way

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.