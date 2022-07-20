MS FMHG Industries secures 2 Crore in Seed Funding to launch “House of D2C Brands”

FMHG (Fast Moving HealthCare Goods), a sub-sector of the broader FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sector has seen unprecedented growth in the post-COVID era.

FMHG which encompasses Nutraceuticals, OTC pharmaceuticals, OTC AYUSH, OTC cosmetics and personal care products has become a house-hold staple to boost immunity and support general health in recent years.

To tap into this fast growing and lucrative market, Ahmedabad based doctor turned businessman Dr Mihir Kumar has setup a GMP compliant manufacturing unit and has secured 2 Crore in seed funding for his startup MS FMHG Industries. “We have GMP standard manufacturing machines which can produce regular tablets, capsules & powders as well as new-age dosage forms such as Chewable tablets, Effervescent tablets, Gummy Bear nutraceuticals” said the CEO of MS FMHG Industries. When asked about how he plans to deploy the capital raised he responded “Today most of the Nutraceutical D2C startups that dominate the Indian E-Com space don’t have their own manufacturing unit. First they buy from third party manufacturers and then they sell those products in the retail market, this leads to an increase in cost to the end user. In many cases the products are so expensive that they are virtually out of reach of the common man. We wish to fill this gap in the market by creating a “House of Brands” in the wellness space which cost-effectively manufactures and markets their own products. We are starting out with Nutraceuticals & OTC pharma but plan on entering cosmetics before the end of the calendar year. All of our products shall be sustainable, cruelty free and vegan wellness products.”

The D2C Brands MS FMHG Industries shall setup will compete in the nutraceutical space with the likes of Himalayan Organics, Oziva, Boldfit and in the cosmetics space with the likes of Mamaearth, The Mom Co, Wow Skin Science and Bella Vita Organics. As of now the firm has already launched one nutraceutical brand as a pilot project in stealth mode which has generated reasonable traction according to the CEO. With the manufacturing unit becoming operational, the firm aims to scale the current brand aggressively before the Diwali buying season.

The CEO Dr. Mihir Kumar has an experience of 15 years in the healthcare space and 9 years in the digital marketing space in USA as well as India. Harnessing the combined core competencies of healthcare, digital marketing and manufacturing excellence the firm of 21 employees is aiming to make a dent in the Indian D2C E-Commerce landscape.