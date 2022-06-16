Mtalkz unveils an “Irresistible Offer” for A2P SMS at an event in Delhi

Mtalkz Mobility Services, one of the fast-emerging communication platform providers, hosted a grand business conference on ‘The Art of Limitless Messaging - Using Emerging Tech’.

The conference was hosted in collaboration with the CIO Klub on May 27, 2022, at the Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity in the National Capital. Mtalkz showcased the power of infinite possibilities of messaging along with their next-level approach for enabling enterprises to build deep customer engagements.

A special offer was rolled out for A2P SMS, Voice OBD, Email, Chatbots and WhatsApp Business API, many CIOs availed of the offer during the event. Based on the huge interest generated Mtalkz has decided to extend major components of this spot offer for the next 30 days to all the CMOs, CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, CFOs and Founders of enterprises that use CPaaS engagement solutions. This offer can be availed at https://mtalkz.com/special-offer/ . Mtalkz also committed to the CIO gathering that it will provide free development for their messaging initiatives and that they can make the best use of this opportunity over the next 3 months.

Mtalkz introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based platform and demonstrated its impact and benefits. The grand event witnessed more than50+ CIOs (Chief Information Officers) from large companies and corporate, sharing their thoughts about post-pandemic changes in their respective industries and the opportunities &challenges that can be solved by messaging platforms. The event also focused on new emerging technologies in messaging like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Web 3.0 to help businesses and brands make smarter decisions faster.

The event commenced with the welcoming of guests and lamp lighting by Mr. Basant Kumar Chaturvedi (President, CIO Klub - Delhi Chapter), Commander K.K. Chaudhary (Ex-President, CIO Klub - Delhi Chapter), Mr. Abhishek Prakash (Founder, Mtalkz), and Ms. Shelly Prakash (Co-Founder, Mtalkz).

Mr. Basant introduced Mtalkz as a young, dynamic, and spirited organization known for bringing great innovation in the enterprise messaging and communication domain. The emphasis was put on how gracefully Mtalkz technology platforms are making an impact in this rapidly evolving digitally infused era. Dr. Srikanth Sundararajan (General Partner at Venture East), made the opening address. He mentioned how Mtalkz plans to build unique experiences for businesses through multi-level platforms for better customer engagement and the use of emerging technologies, like blockchain, AI/ML, Web 3.0 and Metaverse.

Along with this, several distinguished panelists discussed how the role of Communication platforms is expected to evolve in coming years and what are some immediate opportunities for CPAAS providers. The panelistsincluded Mr. ArunAttri (CIO, Wonder Cement Ltd.), Mr. Mayank Bedi (Assistant Executive Director, Dalmia Bharat Group), Mr. Avtar Monga (Governance Council Member,FACE), and Mr. Shivendra Misra (Strategy consultant & Serial Entrepreneur).

The panel revealed that messaging and communication are disrupting the ever-evolving world of digital transformation. The limitations are now expanded to the point where it's not just about messaging and communication but also about adding automation and value to the enterprises' decision-making process.The key to success was identified as the enablement of predictive analysis, decision making and automation by use of AI/ML using statistically significant analytics.

The non-knowledge session was addressed by Coach Anish (Ex-IBM, Ex-HCL), who accentuated the journey of becoming a Legend as a Leader to add deeper meaning to the purpose of life.

Addressing the distinguished present at the conference, Mr. Abhishek Prakash, Founder, of Mtalkz stated, “In the fast-paced digital landscape, the most remarkable thing happening in the evolution of Web 3.0 which is opening the doors to multiple opportunities. By using AI, ML, Robotic Process Automation and Data innovations, we can help you redefine CPaaS to increase customer engagement more contextually. The process will make it easy for the enterprises to attract, capture and nurture the ideal buyers. We are here to offer you newer alternatives to traditional communication channels such as WhatsApp and Truecaller and help you explore the next level of safe, secure and scalable communications”.

Mtalkz's presentations demonstrated the next level of analytics and customer experience for enterprise users and their end customers. Mtalkz informed that this multi-dimensional platform will be made available to enterprises shortly and this will enable users to achieve much more than what they can do with traditional messaging providers. The new platform will directly revolutionize the business models of enterprises, and also enable a large range of new service products that will be launched within the next year. Various go-to-market processes will be automated and productized by a deep use of technology and communication channels.

About Mtalkz

Incepted in 2017, Mtalkz is an omnichannel cloud communication PaaS player. It has offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its portfolio of services includes Bulk SMS, Voice, Email, IVR Systems, WhatsApp Business API, Chatbots and Marketing Automation.