Mudit Sharma's upcoming films: This Year 2022 & 2023 will bowl over viewers with Alexa Part-2, Gudiya Part-2, and many more films

Mudit Sharma is a guy from a non-filmy background who is currently winning many hearts by creating Reels on Instagram and doing social work for several NGO’s based in India.

Mudit Sharma

His growth was a little slow as he was busy with his studies and corporate life.

He was born on February 15, 1994 in Delhi. After completed his schooling from Arwachin Bharti Bhawan School in Delhi. He completed his graduation from Amity University Noida and did his MBA in Marketing from Subharti University Meerut.

Family:

He was born into a Brahmin family and is the only child of his parents. His father, Amit Sharma, is a businessman who runs a real estate business in the name of Sharma Builders. His mother’s name is Manju Sharma, who runs an NGO under the name of Manjula Social Welfare Foundation and is also a part of Trishna College of Paramedical and Polytechnic Institute.

Career:

Actor Mudit Sharma is enjoying his huge success on Instagram as an influencer. His fans are showing their love for him and supporting his content. His upcoming films will be released in July 2022. He worked very hard for one of his films, which is a true horror story based on the Delhi Cant Incident.

Mudit Sharma is winning many hearts with his performance in films and as an influencer. He recently won the YouTube Creators Award in Rohini, Delhi. His username on social media is “The Mudit Sharma”.

Alexa Horror Film:

After his success with his work on Alexa, he is all set to start working on his upcoming project, Alexa Part 2. In the film, he is trapped in a house where a horrifying spirit is also entered via an electronic device. In Alexa Part 1, he gave a goose bump to his audience.

Gudiya Mystery Thriller:

Gudiya Part-2 film was on hold from so long as the existing production house was rebranding their name. As we have seen in part -1 how far can a mother go for her daughter and His Father was not aware of such horrifying activities in his apartment. The role of a father was played by Mudit Sharma. Now everything is set for Gudiya Part 2, where we see what happens when a mother denies the law of nature to her child.

On the work front, Mudit Sharma has several projects in the pipeline, including films and brand collaborations. He recently completed his two modelling projects for an FMCG brand and Karma Lakeland Resorts.

Net Worth:

Mudit Sharma is a working professional and, as per the reports, his net worth is more than 1 million dollars.

Favourite Things:

He loves eating pizza and North Indian food. He enjoyed watching all kinds of Bollywood movies and the Thriller Web series. The movie which inspired him is Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani.

He idolizes the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. His hobbies include watching movies, web series, traveling, and exploring.