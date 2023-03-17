Mumbai Co-Working launches a quirky marketing campaign featuring judges from Shark Tank India

Mumbai Coworking, the city's most affordable and creative co-working space, has announced the launch of a new campaign featuring the judges of Shark Tank India.

Mumbai Coworking launches quirky marketing campaign featuring Shark Tank India judges

India, 17th March 2023 - Mumbai Coworking, the city's most affordable and creative co-working space, has announced the launch of a new campaign featuring the judges of Shark Tank India. The quirky campaign is set to promote Mumbai Coworking's top-notch amenities and encourage entrepreneurs and startups to join their workspace.

Mumbai Coworking offers affordable desk space starting at just Rs. 6,000 per month. Their workspaces are creative and quirky, offering a perfect environment for startups to brainstorm and develop their ideas. In addition to the workspace, Mumbai Coworking provides a range of amenities, including high-speed internet, conference rooms, a gaming room, a terrace lounge, and more. Mumbai Coworking has a long-standing history of being the first office space for many of the top startups in India, including Practo, Unacademy, Coupondunia, and Filmygyan.

With over 100+ startups currently operating from their workspace, Mumbai Coworking has become a hub for entrepreneurs and startups in Mumbai. The workspace has recently relaunched its Moroccan lounge and gaming zone, which is available for filming Reels, web series, brand films, corporate films, music videos, TVCs, and more. The Moroccan lounge and gaming zone have already been used by celebrities such as Krystal Dsouza, Avneet Kaur, Bhuvan Bam, and others for shooting.

One can rent the Moroccan lounge for Rs 2000 per hour. Mumbai Coworking is proud to provide an affordable, creative, and dynamic workspace for startups and entrepreneurs," said Waqar Azmi, Founder & CEO of Mumbai Coworking. "We are excited to showcase our unique amenities, including the Moroccan lounge and gaming zone, which provide the perfect setting for young businesses to thrive."

Mumbai Coworking is situated in the heart of Mumbai and is just one minute away from the Oshiwara metro station, making it easily accessible for startups and entrepreneurs from all corners of the city. The judges of Shark Tank India have gained popularity for their keen sense of business and their ability to spot emerging trends and potential startups. The campaign plans to leverage the same.The promotion will be rolled out across various social media platforms, and interested entrepreneurs can contact Mumbai Coworking for more information.

About Mumbai Coworking: Mumbai Coworking was founded in the year 2015 by Waqar Azmi. Being a startup ourselves, we realized the biggest issue faced by bootstrapped startups is finding a coworking space in Mumbai for rent to grow their business. Freelancers, stock brokers, entrepreneurs, or even companies sending employees to another city would need an office to work out of. And that’s why Mumbai Coworking was initiated.

Our mission is to foster a vibrant and supportive community of like-minded professionals where creativity, innovation, and collaboration thrive. Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a comfortable and inspiring work environment, equipped with high-speed internet, printing facilities, and other essential amenities.

Visit: www.mumbaicoworking.com

Email: buzz@mumbaicoworking.com

Phone: +91 92222 13191